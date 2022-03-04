ESCC softball closes out non-division play

Enterprise State Community College’s Weevil Women snapped a 4-game losing streak with a 1-0 win at Shelton State Community College Monday; a 9-3 loss in the day’s second game ended February, and closed out the non-division portion of the 2022 season.

There were 12 hits in Monday’s first game; Enterprise got 9 of them, with a double by Bianca Potts the only extra base hit. Potts also singled and scored the game’s only run.

Aspyn Sanchez also had a pair of hits and drew a walk. Emily Suchan had a single and the game’s only RBI.

Shelby Allen, Zoe Veres, Sara Beth Long and Honor Slayback all singled, accounting for the remainder of Enterprise’s hits.

Sydney Arnett pitched a complete game, allowed 3 hits, walked 2 and struck out 7.

NightcapEnterprise bats remained hot in Monday’s nightcap but the Weevils 10 hits weren’t clustered, thus producing only 3 runs.

Allen tripled, singled and drove in a run; Potts had a pair of singles and drove in a pair; and Sanchez added 2 singles.

Veres and Emily Mitchell both singled and scored; Theresa Reynolds singled, as did Slayback.