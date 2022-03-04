 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ESCC softball closes out non-division play
ESCC softball closes out non-division play

Enterprise State Community College’s Weevil Women snapped a 4-game losing streak with a 1-0 win at Shelton State Community College Monday; a 9-3 loss in the day’s second game ended February, and closed out the non-division portion of the 2022 season.

There were 12 hits in Monday’s first game; Enterprise got 9 of them, with a double by Bianca Potts the only extra base hit. Potts also singled and scored the game’s only run.

Aspyn Sanchez also had a pair of hits and drew a walk. Emily Suchan had a single and the game’s only RBI.

Shelby Allen, Zoe Veres, Sara Beth Long and Honor Slayback all singled, accounting for the remainder of Enterprise’s hits.

Sydney Arnett pitched a complete game, allowed 3 hits, walked 2 and struck out 7.

NightcapEnterprise bats remained hot in Monday’s nightcap but the Weevils 10 hits weren’t clustered, thus producing only 3 runs.

Allen tripled, singled and drove in a run; Potts had a pair of singles and drove in a pair; and Sanchez added 2 singles.

Veres and Emily Mitchell both singled and scored; Theresa Reynolds singled, as did Slayback.

Maddie Smith, the starting pitcher, allowed 8 runs (4 earned) off 6 hits and a pair of walks in 3.2 innings; McKenzie Nichols allowed 2 hits and a run; and Carley David closed and permitted no hits or runs in 2.1 innings.

ESCC was scheduled to travel to face Coastal Alabama Community College Thursday to open the 2022 South Division schedule.

Enterprise will host Coastal-South in doubleheader action Saturday with first pitch planned for 1 p.m.

