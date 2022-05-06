ESCC softball faces Southern Union in playoffs

The South Division’s Enterprise State Community College’s Weevil Women (15-13, 26-26) face the North Division’s Southern Union Community College Bisons (11-17, 19-35) at 10 a.m. today in the one-day, single-elimination round of the 2022 Alabama Community College Conference State Tournament in Alabaster.

The winner advances to face Wallace Community College-Hanceville (27-1, 50-2), the No. 1 team in the North Division, Saturday at 2 p.m. at Veterans Park.

In their 52-game regular season, the Weevil Women tied for seventh place in runs scored (271) in the state and had a .287 team batting average, good enough for 10th place.

The Weevil Women were 13th in home runs, with 19 and eighth in hits with 413.

ESCC’s 12 triples were Alabama’s third best and 70 doubles were seventh.

Thirty-three Weevils reached first base after being hit by pitches, good enough for third place.

Individually, Honor Slayback hit .347 to rank 31st in the state and Shelby Allen’s .317 was 54th.

In RBIs, Zoe Veres led ESCC with 35, placing her in a tie for 21st in the state; Theresa Reynolds’ 28 RBIs tied for 41st.

Veres hit seven home runs, 22nd best in the state and Lexie Glover’s five homers were 30th.

Shelby Allen led ESCC with 26 stolen bases, 13th best in the state; Reynolds’ 13 thefts earned her a tie for 29th.

Aspyn Sanchez and Honor Slayback had eight stolen bases apiece to tie for 45th best.

Sydney Arnett was among the state’s leaders in several pitching categories.

Arnett was third in strikeouts with 167; fifth in wins with 18; fifth in saves with two; and seventh in earned run average at 2.55.