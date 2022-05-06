 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

ESCC softball faces Southern Union in playoffs

  • 0
escc logo

The South Division’s Enterprise State Community College’s Weevil Women (15-13, 26-26) face the North Division’s Southern Union Community College Bisons (11-17, 19-35) at 10 a.m. today in the one-day, single-elimination round of the 2022 Alabama Community College Conference State Tournament in Alabaster.

The winner advances to face Wallace Community College-Hanceville (27-1, 50-2), the No. 1 team in the North Division, Saturday at 2 p.m. at Veterans Park.

In their 52-game regular season, the Weevil Women tied for seventh place in runs scored (271) in the state and had a .287 team batting average, good enough for 10th place.

The Weevil Women were 13th in home runs, with 19 and eighth in hits with 413.

ESCC’s 12 triples were Alabama’s third best and 70 doubles were seventh.

Thirty-three Weevils reached first base after being hit by pitches, good enough for third place.

Individually, Honor Slayback hit .347 to rank 31st in the state and Shelby Allen’s .317 was 54th.

People are also reading…

In RBIs, Zoe Veres led ESCC with 35, placing her in a tie for 21st in the state; Theresa Reynolds’ 28 RBIs tied for 41st.

Veres hit seven home runs, 22nd best in the state and Lexie Glover’s five homers were 30th.

Shelby Allen led ESCC with 26 stolen bases, 13th best in the state; Reynolds’ 13 thefts earned her a tie for 29th.

Aspyn Sanchez and Honor Slayback had eight stolen bases apiece to tie for 45th best.

Sydney Arnett was among the state’s leaders in several pitching categories.

Arnett was third in strikeouts with 167; fifth in wins with 18; fifth in saves with two; and seventh in earned run average at 2.55.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

EHS golf team qualifies for state

EHS golf team qualifies for state

Enterprise High School’s boy’s golf team fired a 298 total at Moore’s Mill in Auburn Monday in a 7A sub-state match to finish second and quali…

Weevil Women split with Saints

Weevil Women split with Saints

Thursday afternoon was special on George Wallace Drive as Enterprise State Community College’s Weevil Women played their final home doublehead…

Weevils sweep LBW

Weevils sweep LBW

Close doesn’t usually count in baseball, or it didn’t for the Enterprise State Community College Boll Weevils Thursday afternoon in Andalusia …

ZC Bass Team duo wins fourth award

ZC Bass Team duo wins fourth award

Yet again the Zion Chapel Bass Team fished two tournaments back-to-back. On April 9, two of the teams fished the last tournament on the Alabam…

ESCC softball sweeps Wallace-Dothan

ESCC softball sweeps Wallace-Dothan

A Saturday sweep over rival Wallace Community College-Dothan put Enterprise State Community College’s Weevil Women in fourth place in South Di…

EHS golf team advances

EHS golf team advances

The Enterprise High School boys’ golf team’s 304 strokes in the 7A Section 2 golf elimination event Monday at Phenix City’s Lakewood Country C…

Weevil baseball splits with Napier

Weevil baseball splits with Napier

Enterprise State Community College split a baseball doubleheader in Napier Field against Wallace Community College-Dothan Thursday, winning th…

ESCC splits with Wallace

ESCC splits with Wallace

After splitting a doubleheader on the road against the South Division’s top team, George C. Wallace Community College-Dothan’s Govs April 21, …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert