ESCC softball gains split

  • Updated
escc logo

Last-pitch drama.

After sweeping Coastal Alabama Community College-North 10-3, 9-3 in Monroeville March 24, the Enterprise State Community College Weevil Women extended their winning streak to six games with a 5-3 win in the first game of Saturday’s rematch doubleheader against the Eagles on ESCC’s campus.

The Weevil Women walked softly and carried a big stick in Saturday’s South Division win; the biggest stick produced a walk-off, 2-run homer by Lexie Glover in the seventh inning.

Coastal-North had grabbed a 1-0 lead in the third inning and held it until ESCC plated three runs in the home half of the fifth frame.

The Eagles responded with a pair of runs in the sixth to tie the score 3-3 until Glover’s blast on a windy afternoon plated Zoe Veres for the win.

Glover also singled and drove in two runs for a four-RBI game and Veres singled, drove in a run, was hit by a pitch and scored twice.

Leadoff hitter Shelby Allen reached base three times, with a pair of singles, a walk and a stolen base; Honor Slayback had a single, a walk and a run scored; and Sara Beth Long walked, scored and singled.

Sydney Arnett pitched a complete game, 5-hitter, the biggest hit was a 2-run homer allowed in the sixth inning. Arnett struck out seven Eagles.

In Saturday’s nightcap, Coastal-North carried the big sticks that featured two home runs in an 11-2, five-inning win.

ESCC starting pitcher Maddie Smith was touched for nine hits and nine runs before being replaced by McKenzie Nichols in the fourth with a runner on base.

Nichols allowed a pair of hits and the same number of runs before she was replaced by Carly David for the final three outs. David allowed a hit and struck out one.

Coastal scored twice each in the first and second innings, then erupted for seven runs in the fourth; Enterprise got a run in the fourth and another in the fifth.

At the plate, ESCC managed eight hits with Aspyn Sanchez stroking a double, a single and an RBI; she also scored a run.

Allen tripled to lead off the second inning but was stranded on base after her only hit in the second game. Slayback had a single; Veres walked, singled and scored; Theresa Reynolds added a single; Bianca Potts singled home a run; and McKinzi Kent had an early single.

At the end of Saturday’s games in the South Division, Coastal Alabama-South was in first place with a 9-3 record. Bishop State, 8-4, was second.

Wallace-Dothan and Chattahoochee Valley were tied for third with 6-4 records.

Enterprise and Coastal-North were tied, 5-5; L.B. Wallace, 3-7; and Coastal-East, 0-10, held the bottom two spots.

ESCC travels to Central Alabama (1-11, 15-23) for a Tuesday doubleheader and is scheduled for a South Division doubleheader at home against Chattahoochee Valley at 1 p.m. Thursday unless something happens.

