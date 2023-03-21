Enterprise State Community College’s Weevil Women’s softball team had a long day Thursday, travelling 438 round-trip miles, playing a doubleheader and having little to show for it.

ESCC traveled to Hanceville to play Wallace State Community College and came away with two close losses.

In the first game, Enterprise’s five hits produced only one run; Wallace had four hits and three runs.

In the 3-1 setback, Enterprise got a double apiece from Lexie Glover and Kylie Coin and singles from Kara Cox, Rayleigh Thagard, and Bailey Jenkins; Glover plated Cox for ESCC’s run.

Coin pitched a complete-game four-hitter, walked four and struck out three. All Wallace’s runs were earned.

Enterprise bats remained cool in the 6-3 nightcap loss.

The Weevils scratched out six hits, with Allie Busbee’s double the lone extra-base hit; her single made Busbee the only ESCC player with more than one hit; she drove in two runs.

ESCC’s Brooklyn O’Neal and Maggie Furr both singled and scored; Shelby Allen scored once.

Aurlee Perkins drew two walks and Coin earned one to account for all ESCC’s baserunners.

Maddie Smith pitched three innings, allowed two-hits, three runs (two earned) and four walks.

Furr worked the other three innings, gave up seven hits and three runs (two earned).

Wallace-Hanceville (7-1, 22-4) is second to Marion Military (9-1, 20-12) in North Division standings.

Through games of March 16, Coastal Alabama-North (6-0, 22-11) leads the South Division; Bishop State (10-2, 19-19) is second, followed by Coastal Alabama-South (9-3, 17-16), Wallace-Dothan (3-5, 20-10), L.B. Wallace (3-5, 8-18), Enterprise (2-6, 9-24), Chattahoochee Valley (1-5, 5-17) and Coastal Alabama-East (0-8, 6-16).

The Weevil Women are scheduled to host Coastal-Alabama-North in a South Division doubleheader Thursday, weather permitting.