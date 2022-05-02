ESCC softball headed to state tournament

The 2022 softball regular season ended for Enterprise State Community College Friday in Andalusia as the Weevil Women swept the L.B. Wallace Saints 7-3, 13-4.

As a result, the Weevil Women finished in fourth place in the South Division and will play Southern Union in the State Tournament Friday at 10 a.m. in Veterans Park in Alabaster.

In Friday’s first game against LBW, the Weevils got 13 hits and drew two walks.

Enterprise scored single runs in the first, third and fifth innings and iced the game with four runs in the seventh frame.

LBW scored one run in the second inning and two in the fifth.

ESCC’s leadoff hitter Shelby Allen tripled, singled twice and drove in a pair of runs.

Four ESCC players got two hits in the win; Sara Beth Long, doubled, singled, scored a run and drove in two; Theresa Reynolds singled twice and scored a run; McKenzie Nichols singled twice and had an RBI; and Aspyn Sanchez singled twice, scored a run and drove in one.

Lexie Glover singled, walked twice and scored once and Jeci Taylor singled and scored.

Sydney Arnett pitched a complete-game, nine-hitter, walked one and struck out three Saints.

Maddie Smith and Nichols pitched in the nightcap; Smith started, pitched two innings and allowed two earned runs and Nichols pitched the final 3.0 innings of the mercy-rule game, allowed three hits and two runs.

The Weevils scored three runs in the first inning, one in the third, two in the fourth and five in the fifth to claim the win.

Enterprise supported Smith and Nichols with 12 hits, led by Taylor’s 4-for-4 performance that included an RBI and four runs scored.

Glover was 3-for-4 with a double, three runs scored and an RBI; Reynolds doubled, singled, drew two walks, scored two runs and drove in three; Emily Suchan was 1-for-3 with three RBIs; and Emily Mitchell was 1-for-2 with a run scored.

McKinzi Kent scored a run as did Allen and Bianca Potts.

Elsewhere, over the last weekend in the Alabama Community College Conference’s South Division, Coastal Alabama-South (24-4) claimed the top spot ahead of the May 6-8 State Tournament.

Coastal-South finished ahead of Wallace-Dothan (18-10), Chattahoochee Valley (16-12), Enterprise State (15-13 tie), Coastal Alabama-North (15-13 tie), Bishop State (13-15), L.B. Wallace (10-18) and Coastal Alabama-East (1-27).