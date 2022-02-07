 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ESCC softball loses in Panama City
0 Comments

ESCC softball loses in Panama City

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Weevil

Sunday was not a good day for the Enterprise State Community College softball team.

After sweeping Thomas University on opening day, the Weevil Women traveled to Panama City to play two games.

Enterprise opened against Andrew College and lost 6-4 despite out-hitting Andrew 12-5.

Bailey Jenkins, Sydney Arnett and Honor Slayback had two hits apiece to lead ESCC.

Jenkins had a double, a single, an RBI and a run scored; Arnett had a pair of singles and an RBI; and Slayback singled twice, walked and scored a run.

Shelby Allen singled and scored; Theresa Reynolds singled; Zoe Veres singled and drove in a run; Aspyn Sanchez, Harleigh Sims and Sara Beth Long all added singles to the ESCC attack.

Arnett was the losing pitcher.

Sunday’s nightcap was a nightmare as the host Gulf Coast squad went wild and won a mercy-rule shortened game 16-0.

Jenkins’ single was the lone ESCC hit; Maddie Smith was the losing pitcher.

The Weevil Women committed seven errors as the team fell to 2-2 on the season.

Enterprise hosted Bevill State Tuesday and will face Lake Land College and Gulf Coast on Friday at Dothan’s Westgate Softball Complex in the Dothan Invitational Tournament.

On Saturday, Enterprise is scheduled to play Chipola College and Georgia Military College at the Westgate facility.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

ESCC baseball opens Monday
Sports

ESCC baseball opens Monday

Thirteen sophomores will lead the charge toward a baseball playoff berth for the Enterprise State Community College Boll Weevils when they tak…

Weevil teams fall short in Selma
Sports

Weevil teams fall short in Selma

An inspection of individual statistics through their first 14 games revealed some of the reasons, besides COVID-19 and grade problems, the Ent…

Sports

ESCC splits with Sun Chiefs

A melting pot of woes befell the Enterprise State Community College basketball teams during the holidays, leaving veteran coach Jeremaine Will…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert