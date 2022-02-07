ESCC softball loses in Panama City

Sunday was not a good day for the Enterprise State Community College softball team.

After sweeping Thomas University on opening day, the Weevil Women traveled to Panama City to play two games.

Enterprise opened against Andrew College and lost 6-4 despite out-hitting Andrew 12-5.

Bailey Jenkins, Sydney Arnett and Honor Slayback had two hits apiece to lead ESCC.

Jenkins had a double, a single, an RBI and a run scored; Arnett had a pair of singles and an RBI; and Slayback singled twice, walked and scored a run.

Shelby Allen singled and scored; Theresa Reynolds singled; Zoe Veres singled and drove in a run; Aspyn Sanchez, Harleigh Sims and Sara Beth Long all added singles to the ESCC attack.

Arnett was the losing pitcher.

Sunday’s nightcap was a nightmare as the host Gulf Coast squad went wild and won a mercy-rule shortened game 16-0.

Jenkins’ single was the lone ESCC hit; Maddie Smith was the losing pitcher.

The Weevil Women committed seven errors as the team fell to 2-2 on the season.