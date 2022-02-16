ESCC softball scores one invitational win

Had the Enterprise State Community College Weevil Women been playing horseshoes or hand grenades last weekend instead of softball, they might have won more than one of the four games they played in the Dothan Invitational.

Friday, Enterprise (5-5) beat Lake Land College 5-4 in seven innings.

The Weevils had eight hits in their first tournament game, with Bailey Jenkins leading the charge with a 3-for-4 performance that saw her double, score a run and drive in four runs.

Bianca Potts went 2-for-4 with an RBI; Theresa Reynolds had a hit and a run scored; Zoe Veres had a hit and drew a walk; and Honor Slayback had a hit, a walk and a run scored.

Sidney Arnett pitched a complete game for ESCC.

After the opening win, Enterprise batters could only shake their heads as they lost to Gulf Coast 8-6 in Friday’s nightcap.

Against Gulf Coast, Enterprise managed only six hits, one each by Shelby Allen, Jenkins, Harleigh Sims, Aspyn Sanchez, Slayback and Emily Suchan.

Sims scored two runs to lead the team in that department.