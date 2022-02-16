ESCC softball scores one invitational win

Had the Enterprise State Community College Weevil Women been playing horseshoes or hand grenades last weekend instead of softball, they might have won more than one of the four games they played in the Dothan Invitational.
Friday, Enterprise (5-5) beat Lake Land College 5-4 in seven innings.
The Weevils had eight hits in their first tournament game, with Bailey Jenkins leading the charge with a 3-for-4 performance that saw her double, score a run and drive in four runs.
Bianca Potts went 2-for-4 with an RBI; Theresa Reynolds had a hit and a run scored; Zoe Veres had a hit and drew a walk; and Honor Slayback had a hit, a walk and a run scored.
Sidney Arnett pitched a complete game for ESCC.
After the opening win, Enterprise batters could only shake their heads as they lost to Gulf Coast 8-6 in Friday’s nightcap.
Against Gulf Coast, Enterprise managed only six hits, one each by Shelby Allen, Jenkins, Harleigh Sims, Aspyn Sanchez, Slayback and Emily Suchan.
Sims scored two runs to lead the team in that department.
Maddie Smith and Carley David pitched for the Weevils; Smith took the loss.
On Saturday, Enterprise was edged by Chipola 2-1 and Georgia Military 7-4; both games went seven innings.
Hits were even harder to come by for the Weevils against Chipola; Reynolds, Potts, Sims and Slayback had a hit apiece and that was it.
Allen scored ESCC’s only run to support Arnett, who pitched another complete game.
Against Georgia Military, Enterprise scattered 10 hits, with Sims leading the way with three hits and an RBI.
Reynolds had a pair of hits, two RBIs and a run scored and Veres added two hits to the ESCC attack.
Allen had a hit and a run scored, and Sanchez and McKinzi Kent added a hit apiece.
Smith was saddled with the loss and was Enterprise’s only pitcher to work in the circle.
Enterprise was slated to play at Andrew College in Cuthbert, Georgia, Tuesday and is scheduled to face Thomas University in Thomasville, Georgia, Thursday.
Enterprise will play its next home day Feb. 22 against Chipola.