ESCC softball season kicks off today
Seven sophomores and 15 freshmen will be in Enterprise State Community College’s dugout for the 2022 softball season under new head coach Clair Goodson, who arrived at ESCC after the fall season ended.

Returning sophomores on this year’s squad and are corner outfielder Harleigh Sims (Slocomb), shortstop Theresa Reynolds (Wicksburg), corner infielder Bianca Potts (Land O’Lakes, Florida), catcher McKinzi Kent (Pensacola, Florida), center fielder Aspyn Sanchez (Celina, Texas), first base Kelsie Hagood (Nashville, Georgia) and pitcher Sydney Arnette (Andalusia).

Freshmen from the Wiregrass Area and other nearby schools are catcher/outfielder Sara Beth Long (Kinston), middle infielder Shelby Allen (Midland City), catcher/shortstop Emily Mitchell (Opp), infielder/outfielder Honor Slayback (Rehobeth), first base Joelyn Smith (Ponce de Leon, Florida), second base Jewelionna Gonzalez (Dothan), outfielder Lexie Glover (Ashford), pitcher/second base Maddie Smith (Luverne) and corner outfielder Annie Dotson (Slocomb).

Non-local freshmen players are catcher Zoe Veres (Dadeville), center fielder Jeci Taylor (Highland Home), pitcher McKenzie Nichols (Conyers, Georgia), pitcher Carley David (Fort Myers, Florida), catcher/third base Emily Suchan (Spring Hill, Florida) and third base Bailey Jenkins (Monticello, Georgia).

The Weevil Women open their season today at home against the Thomas University freshmen team.

First pitch is scheduled to be thrown at noon.

