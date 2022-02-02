ESCC softball season kicks off today

Seven sophomores and 15 freshmen will be in Enterprise State Community College’s dugout for the 2022 softball season under new head coach Clair Goodson, who arrived at ESCC after the fall season ended.

Returning sophomores on this year’s squad and are corner outfielder Harleigh Sims (Slocomb), shortstop Theresa Reynolds (Wicksburg), corner infielder Bianca Potts (Land O’Lakes, Florida), catcher McKinzi Kent (Pensacola, Florida), center fielder Aspyn Sanchez (Celina, Texas), first base Kelsie Hagood (Nashville, Georgia) and pitcher Sydney Arnette (Andalusia).

Freshmen from the Wiregrass Area and other nearby schools are catcher/outfielder Sara Beth Long (Kinston), middle infielder Shelby Allen (Midland City), catcher/shortstop Emily Mitchell (Opp), infielder/outfielder Honor Slayback (Rehobeth), first base Joelyn Smith (Ponce de Leon, Florida), second base Jewelionna Gonzalez (Dothan), outfielder Lexie Glover (Ashford), pitcher/second base Maddie Smith (Luverne) and corner outfielder Annie Dotson (Slocomb).