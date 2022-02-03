ESCC softball season opens with win

A new era for Enterprise State Community College’s softball program began when the Weevil Women took the field against the visiting Thomas University Nighthawks at 11:58 a.m. Wednesday.
ESCC fans watched Coach Clair Goodson’s first Enterprise team begin the season intent on restoring a winning tradition.
The Weevils swept the visitors, 10-2, 13-5, and were done for the day early due to the mercy rule that ended both games in the fifth inning.
In the first game’s 12-hit attack, leadoff batter Shelby Allen led ESCC at the plate with three hits (a double and two singles), an RBI and a pair of runs scored.
Bailey Jenkins had two hits (a double and a single), a walk and three runs scored.
Honor Slayback went 2-for-2 with a run scored and an RBI.
Theresa Reynolds had the game’s loudest hit, a home run; Reynolds drove in three runs, drew a walk and scored a run.
Also adding to ESCC’s offensive outing were Zoe Veres, who had a hit, drew a walk and scored; Bianca Potts doubled, drove in a run and scored one; and Aspyn Sanchez had a hit, a walk and a run scored.
Sydney Arnette pitched a complete game for Enterprise and allowed five hits and one earned run while striking out 10 Nighthawks.
ESCC’s Maddie Smith pitched a complete game in the nightcap and allowed four earned runs while striking out two.
At the plate, Jenkins feasted on Thomas pitching with a grand slam, a single, two runs scored and the four RBIs off the home run.
Reynolds also carried a big stick with two hits (a homer and a double), a walk, three runs scored and three RBIs.
Potts had a pair of singles, a run scored and an RBI; Allen singled in a run and scored twice; Sanchez singled and walked; McKinzie Kent had a single and an RBI; and Slayback singled, walked and scored twice.
“I am so proud of how our team played,” Goodson said after the sweep. “We were ready to play someone else after all the practices and scrimmages against each other.
“We have a lot to continue to improve on, but overall it was a great start and I am happy for the girls. Next game up now.”
Enterprise, scheduled to play Andrew College and Gulf Coast in Panama City Friday, is scheduled to host Bevill State Tuesday with first pitch planned for 1 p.m.