ESCC softball season opens with win

ESCC’s Maddie Smith pitched a complete game in the nightcap and allowed four earned runs while striking out two.

At the plate, Jenkins feasted on Thomas pitching with a grand slam, a single, two runs scored and the four RBIs off the home run.

Reynolds also carried a big stick with two hits (a homer and a double), a walk, three runs scored and three RBIs.

Potts had a pair of singles, a run scored and an RBI; Allen singled in a run and scored twice; Sanchez singled and walked; McKinzie Kent had a single and an RBI; and Slayback singled, walked and scored twice.

“I am so proud of how our team played,” Goodson said after the sweep. “We were ready to play someone else after all the practices and scrimmages against each other.

“We have a lot to continue to improve on, but overall it was a great start and I am happy for the girls. Next game up now.”

Enterprise, scheduled to play Andrew College and Gulf Coast in Panama City Friday, is scheduled to host Bevill State Tuesday with first pitch planned for 1 p.m.