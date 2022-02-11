ESCC softball sweeps Bevill State

The Enterprise State Community College Weevil Women’s softball team improved to 4-2 by sweeping visiting Bevill State Community College Tuesday afternoon.
Enterprise won the first game 8-0 with Sydney Arnett pitching a 5-inning, complete-game shutout.
Three Weevil Women had a pair of hits apiece.
Shelby Allen went 2-for-4 with a run scored; Sara Beth Long doubled, singled and had an RBI; and Honor Slayback had a pair of singles and 2 RBI’s.
Theresa Reynolds doubled, walked and scored twice; Bailey Jenkins doubled, scored a run and drove in a pair; Arnett doubled and scored 2 runs; Zoe Veres singled; and Jeci Taylor scored a run.
The Weevils had to go into the sixth inning to win Tuesday’s nightcap 14-11.
Bevill scored a run in the first inning, but ESCC quickly tied the score in the home half of the frame and went ahead with another run in the second inning before exploding for 7 runs in the third for a 9-1 lead.
Bevill scored a run in the top of the fourth, added 5 more runs in the fifth but Enterprise scored twice in the fifth to lead 11-7.
The visitors scored 4 runs in the sixth inning to tie the score 11-11.
In the bottom of the sixth, Enterprise plated 3 runs to go ahead, then held off Bevill in the seventh inning to preserve the win.
Maddie Smith, the winning pitcher, allowed 8 hits and 5 earned runs and walked 3 in 2.1 innings.
McKenzie Nichols pitched 1.1 innings, gave up 4 hits and 2 runs while striking out 2.
Arnett got the save after 1.2 innings in the circle; she was touched for 4 hits and 2 runs and she struck out a pair.
Long led the 15-hit ESCC attack with a triple, a double, a walk, a run scored and an RBI.
Reynolds tripled, doubled, walked, scored a run and drove in 3 teammates; Jenkins doubled, singled, scored and drove in a run; Aspyn Sanchez had 2 doubles, a walk and 2 runs scored; Bianca Potts had 2 hits, 2 runs scored and 2 RBI’s; and Slayback produced 2 hits, a walk, 2 RBI’s and three runs scored in the opportunistic ESCC attack.
Allen had a single, drew 2 walks, an RBI and a run scored; and Harleigh Sims singled and scored.
Enterprise is playing in the Dothan Invitational at West Gate Park today and tomorrow.
The Weevils play Lake Land at 10:30 a.m. and Gulf Coast at 12:30 p.m. today, and Chipola College at 11:30 a.m. and Georgia Military at 2 p.m. Saturday, weather and COVID permitting.