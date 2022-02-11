ESCC softball sweeps Bevill State

The Enterprise State Community College Weevil Women’s softball team improved to 4-2 by sweeping visiting Bevill State Community College Tuesday afternoon.

Enterprise won the first game 8-0 with Sydney Arnett pitching a 5-inning, complete-game shutout.

Three Weevil Women had a pair of hits apiece.

Shelby Allen went 2-for-4 with a run scored; Sara Beth Long doubled, singled and had an RBI; and Honor Slayback had a pair of singles and 2 RBI’s.

Theresa Reynolds doubled, walked and scored twice; Bailey Jenkins doubled, scored a run and drove in a pair; Arnett doubled and scored 2 runs; Zoe Veres singled; and Jeci Taylor scored a run.

The Weevils had to go into the sixth inning to win Tuesday’s nightcap 14-11.

Bevill scored a run in the first inning, but ESCC quickly tied the score in the home half of the frame and went ahead with another run in the second inning before exploding for 7 runs in the third for a 9-1 lead.

Bevill scored a run in the top of the fourth, added 5 more runs in the fifth but Enterprise scored twice in the fifth to lead 11-7.