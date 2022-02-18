ESCC softball sweeps in Thomasville

A couple of forays across the Chattahoochee River by the Enterprise State Community College Weevil Women produced three wins out of four softball games played this week.

On Tuesday, Enterprise split a doubleheader with Andrew College in Cuthbert, winning the first game 12-1 and losing the nightcap 9-0.

Harleigh Sims led ESCC hitters with a 3-for-3 performance and a pair of runs scored in the opener.

Theresa Reynolds had a pair of doubles, three RBIs and a run scored; Bailey Jenkins had two doubles, a walk and two runs scored; Aspyn Sanchez singled, doubled, drove in a run and scored one; and Sara Beth Long had two singles, a run scored and an RBI.

Others adding to the ESCC attack were Shelby Allen, who had a hit, two runs scored and an RBI; Zoe Veres had a hit and an RBI; Bianca Potts had a double and an RBI; and Emily Mitchell had a single.

Honor Slayback scored twice for ESCC.

Shelby Arnette pitched a complete, five-inning game, allowed four hits and struck out five.

Enterprise bats were frigid in the nightcap; McKinzi Kent got the only hit for the Weevil Women.