ESCC softball sweeps in Thomasville

A couple of forays across the Chattahoochee River by the Enterprise State Community College Weevil Women produced three wins out of four softball games played this week.
On Tuesday, Enterprise split a doubleheader with Andrew College in Cuthbert, winning the first game 12-1 and losing the nightcap 9-0.
Harleigh Sims led ESCC hitters with a 3-for-3 performance and a pair of runs scored in the opener.
Theresa Reynolds had a pair of doubles, three RBIs and a run scored; Bailey Jenkins had two doubles, a walk and two runs scored; Aspyn Sanchez singled, doubled, drove in a run and scored one; and Sara Beth Long had two singles, a run scored and an RBI.
Others adding to the ESCC attack were Shelby Allen, who had a hit, two runs scored and an RBI; Zoe Veres had a hit and an RBI; Bianca Potts had a double and an RBI; and Emily Mitchell had a single.
Honor Slayback scored twice for ESCC.
Shelby Arnette pitched a complete, five-inning game, allowed four hits and struck out five.
Enterprise bats were frigid in the nightcap; McKinzi Kent got the only hit for the Weevil Women.
Maddie Smith and Carley David pitched for ESCC; Smith got tagged with the loss.
Thursday sweepThursday saw ESCC bats heat up again as the Weevils swept Thomas University’s junior varsity, 12-2, 5-0, in Thomasville
Allen, Reynolds, Veres and Sanchez had a pair of hits apiece in the opener.
Veres blasted a home run, drove in three runs and scored one; Allen homered, had three RBIs and scored two runs; and Reynolds doubled, drove in a run and scored one.
Potts doubled and drove in a run; Kent singled and scored; and Slayback singled, and scored three times.
Smith scattered four runs in the five-inning win.
In the nightcap, Arnette pitched the complete, seven-inning game, allowed two hits, walked one and struck out nine.
At the plate, Jenkins had two doubles, a single, scored two runs and drove in a run to lead the ESCC charge.
Veres singled and drove in a pair of runs; Potts singled and scored; Sanchez walked and scored and Reynolds did the same.
Enterprise is scheduled to host Chipola College Tuesday with first pitch planned for 1 p.m.