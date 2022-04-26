ESCC softball sweeps Wallace-Dothan

A Saturday sweep over rival Wallace Community College-Dothan put Enterprise State Community College’s Weevil Women in fourth place in South Division softball standings with four games left in the regular season.

The Weevil Women won Saturday’s doubleheader 4-2, 6-5 on the road against the Govs.

In the first game of Saturday’s sweep, Lexie Glover had a pair of doubles, a single and two RBIs to lead the Weevil Women’s eight-hit attack.

Zoe Veres had the game’s loudest ESCC hit, a home run that produced two runs. Sara Beth Long doubled and scored a run.

Theresa Reynolds, Bianca Potts and Aspyn Sanchez added a hit apiece to the Enterprise total; Sanchez also drew a walk.

Honor Slayback walked three times and scored a run. Sanchez also scored a run.

Enterprise scored two runs in the fifth and two more in the seventh for the win; Wallace-Dothan scored solo runs in the third and seventh innings.

Sydney Arnett pitched a complete game, five-hitter; the sophomore walked one and struck out four Govs.

In the 6-5 nightcap win, Potts homered, singled, scored a run and drove in two Weevils. Glover tripled, walked and scored a run.

Allen doubled, singled and plated a teammate.

Slayback went 1-for-3 with a walk; Veres was 1-for-2 with a run scored and two RBIs; Sanchez singled and plated a run; Long singled and scored; and McKenzie Nichols and Jeci Taylor scored a run apiece.

Allen, Slayback (2) and Nichols had stolen bases.

Enterprise scored two runs in the second, third and sixth innings; Wallace-Dothan scored a run in the first frame, two in the third and two more in the sixth.

Through games of April 24, Coastal Alabama-South (24-4) leads the South Division over Wallace-Dothan (15-9 tie), Chattahoochee Valley (15-9 tie), ESCC (12-12), Bishop State (13-15), Coastal-North (11-13), L.B. Wallace (9-15) and Coastal-East (1-23).

Enterprise’s remaining games are all against L.B. Wallace; Thursday’s doubleheader starts at 1 p.m. at the ESCC field.