Enterprise State Community College’s softball team’s woes continued Monday at Bevill State Community College; the Weevil Women were swept, 9-8, 9-7, to fall to 2-9, with all games being played on the road.

In Monday’s opener, Shelby Allen was 4-for-4 to lead the ESCC attack. Lexie Glover added three hits and Allie Busbee had a pair of hits.

In Monday’s nightcap, Zoe Veres had three hits, Allen, Glover and Kyleigh Coin collected two hits apiece as the Weevil Women lost their ninth-consecutive game.

Enterprise is slated to face Illinois Central College and Central Alabama Friday, and Copiah Lincoln Saturday in Gulf Shores.

The Weevil Women’s schedule has ESCC hosting a doubleheader against Calhoun Community College Sunday with the first game set for noon, weather permitting.

Check the ESCC website for schedule updates.