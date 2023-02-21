The combination of low run production and the inability to keep opposing runners from scoring in bunches has defined the 2023 Enterprise State Community College team’s February.

In addition, battling weather and playing on the road the first half of the month also combined to produce a 2-13 record.

The Weevil Women had been outscored, 151-48, when they took their home field Sunday in a doubleheader with Calhoun Community College in their home opener.

Enterprise snapped its losing streak in Sunday’s first game with an 11-3 win.

Sophomore catcher Zoe Veres led ESCC’s 15-hit barrage with three hits, a run scored and five RBIs. She homered, doubled and singled.

Kayleigh Coin homered, singled, scored a run and drove in a pair; Brooklyn O’Neal singled twice and scored two runs; and Shelby Allen had two singles, a walk, three runs scored and an RBI.

Other Weevils with multiple hits were Allie Busbee, who had a pair of doubles, and Kara Cox, who had two singles and scored two runs.

Lexie Glover singled home two teammates and Bailey Jenkins singled and scored.

Coin pitched a complete game, allowed three hits, walked eight and struck out four.

Enterprise’s bats remained blistering hot in Sunday’s nightcap with 22 hits that produced 17 runs.

Incredibly, Calhoun registered a football-like 18-17, extra-inning win, off 21 hits but only four walks.

Calhoun scored three runs in the first inning, five in the second, one each in third and fifth, three each in the sixth and seventh and two in the eighth frame for the win.

Enterprise scored four runs in the fourth inning, seven in the fifth and five in the sixth to knot the score.

After Calhoun had scored twice in the eighth frame, ESCC only managed one run.

Allen laced Calhoun pitchers for five singles, two runs scored and two RBIs.

O’Neal doubled, singled twice, drove in two runs and scored four; Glover doubled, singled twice, scored two runs and drove in a pair; Jenkins doubled, singled twice, drove in a run and scored two; and Coin doubled, singled twice, scored three runs and drove in three.

Cox had two singles, a walk, a run scored and an RBI.

Maggie Furr, Aurlee Perkins and Coin all pitched in the loss. ESCC pitchers allowed 15 hits.

Enterprise, after playing at Northwest Florida State Tuesday, hosts Southern Union Thursday and Andrew College Monday, weather permitting.