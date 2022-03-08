ESCC softball wins one of four games

Saturday

Saturday in their own park, the Weevils claimed an opening-game win, 5-4, for their first South Division victory.

The game’s loudest hit was a homer by Zoe Veres, who went 1-for-4, scored a run and plated a pair.

Allen went 2-for-4 and Lexie Glover singled, doubled and had a pair of RBIs to lead the ESCC seven-hit attack. Reynolds doubled and scored a run; and Mitchell singled and scored.

Coastal-South scored a run in the first and fifth innings and a pair in the seventh before the Weevils finally retired the visitors in their last at-bat.

ESCC scored a pair of runs in the fourth and three in the fifth for the win.

Arnett went the distance in the circle, gave up seven hits and walked four while striking out six Sun Chiefs.

Saturday’s nightcap was ugly; Coastal-South won 12-3 as Enterprise garnered six hits in five innings.

Glover tripled and scored; Reynolds walked, doubled and drove in a run; Veres also doubled.

Long singled and plated a run and Allen and Mitchell both singled.