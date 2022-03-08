 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ESCC softball wins one of four games
0 Comments

ESCC softball wins one of four games

  • 0
escc logo

Enterprise State Community College’s Weevil Women managed to claim one win in four games against Coastal Alabama Community College-South in the opening days of South Division play last week.

Coastal won the first two games, 8-2, 7-6, in Bay Minette March 3.

In the opener, ESCC got eight hits; Theresa Reynolds tripled, singled and scored a run; Bianca Potts doubled, singled and scored the other ESCC run; and Sara Beth Long went 2-for-3.

Aspyn Sanchez singled and drove in a run and Shelby Allen added a single to Enterprise’s attack.

Sydney Averett pitched a complete game for the Weevils, allowed eight hits, four earned runs, walked two and struck out a pair.

The Weevils made two errors.

In Thursday’s nightcap, Enterprise again gathered eight hits, with Sanchez, 2-for-3, with a walk and an RBI, and Honor Slayback, 2-for-3 with a run scored, accounting for half the offensive output.

Leadoff hitter Allen singled, walked, drove in a run and scored.

Potts singled and walked; Emily Mitchell and McKinzi Kent both singled home a run.

Maddie Smith went the distance in the circle and surrendered 11 hits but only five earned runs.

Saturday

Saturday in their own park, the Weevils claimed an opening-game win, 5-4, for their first South Division victory.

The game’s loudest hit was a homer by Zoe Veres, who went 1-for-4, scored a run and plated a pair.

Allen went 2-for-4 and Lexie Glover singled, doubled and had a pair of RBIs to lead the ESCC seven-hit attack. Reynolds doubled and scored a run; and Mitchell singled and scored.

Coastal-South scored a run in the first and fifth innings and a pair in the seventh before the Weevils finally retired the visitors in their last at-bat.

ESCC scored a pair of runs in the fourth and three in the fifth for the win.

Arnett went the distance in the circle, gave up seven hits and walked four while striking out six Sun Chiefs.

Saturday’s nightcap was ugly; Coastal-South won 12-3 as Enterprise garnered six hits in five innings.

Glover tripled and scored; Reynolds walked, doubled and drove in a run; Veres also doubled.

Long singled and plated a run and Allen and Mitchell both singled.

Starting pitcher Smith was tagged with the loss after pitching into the third inning having been touched for eight hits, eight runs (three earned) and four walks.

Carley David closed for ESCC, surrendered seven hits, a walk and four earned runs.

Enterprise is scheduled to travel to Mobile Thursday to face Bishop State’s Wildcats in a South Division doubleheader.

The teams will play another doubleheader Saturday, on the Enterprise campus. A 1 p.m. first pitch is scheduled.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Weevil Women end season with a win
Sports

Weevil Women end season with a win

  • Updated

Despite a blowout 91-38 win over the visiting L.B. Wallace Community College Lady Saints on Homecoming Thursday night in Ray Lolley Gym, the E…

ESCC baseball opens Monday
Sports

ESCC baseball opens Monday

Thirteen sophomores will lead the charge toward a baseball playoff berth for the Enterprise State Community College Boll Weevils when they tak…

Weevil Women swept
Sports

Weevil Women swept

As of last Friday, remove Northwest Florida State College (formerly Okaloosa-Walton) (19-4), Gulf Coast College (16-4) and Chipola College (18…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert