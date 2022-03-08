ESCC softball wins one of four games

Enterprise State Community College’s Weevil Women managed to claim one win in four games against Coastal Alabama Community College-South in the opening days of South Division play last week.
Coastal won the first two games, 8-2, 7-6, in Bay Minette March 3.
In the opener, ESCC got eight hits; Theresa Reynolds tripled, singled and scored a run; Bianca Potts doubled, singled and scored the other ESCC run; and Sara Beth Long went 2-for-3.
Aspyn Sanchez singled and drove in a run and Shelby Allen added a single to Enterprise’s attack.
Sydney Averett pitched a complete game for the Weevils, allowed eight hits, four earned runs, walked two and struck out a pair.
The Weevils made two errors.
In Thursday’s nightcap, Enterprise again gathered eight hits, with Sanchez, 2-for-3, with a walk and an RBI, and Honor Slayback, 2-for-3 with a run scored, accounting for half the offensive output.
Leadoff hitter Allen singled, walked, drove in a run and scored.
Potts singled and walked; Emily Mitchell and McKinzi Kent both singled home a run.
Maddie Smith went the distance in the circle and surrendered 11 hits but only five earned runs.
Saturday
Saturday in their own park, the Weevils claimed an opening-game win, 5-4, for their first South Division victory.
The game’s loudest hit was a homer by Zoe Veres, who went 1-for-4, scored a run and plated a pair.
Allen went 2-for-4 and Lexie Glover singled, doubled and had a pair of RBIs to lead the ESCC seven-hit attack. Reynolds doubled and scored a run; and Mitchell singled and scored.
Coastal-South scored a run in the first and fifth innings and a pair in the seventh before the Weevils finally retired the visitors in their last at-bat.
ESCC scored a pair of runs in the fourth and three in the fifth for the win.
Arnett went the distance in the circle, gave up seven hits and walked four while striking out six Sun Chiefs.
Saturday’s nightcap was ugly; Coastal-South won 12-3 as Enterprise garnered six hits in five innings.
Glover tripled and scored; Reynolds walked, doubled and drove in a run; Veres also doubled.
Long singled and plated a run and Allen and Mitchell both singled.
Starting pitcher Smith was tagged with the loss after pitching into the third inning having been touched for eight hits, eight runs (three earned) and four walks.
Carley David closed for ESCC, surrendered seven hits, a walk and four earned runs.
Enterprise is scheduled to travel to Mobile Thursday to face Bishop State’s Wildcats in a South Division doubleheader.
The teams will play another doubleheader Saturday, on the Enterprise campus. A 1 p.m. first pitch is scheduled.