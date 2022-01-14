ESCC splits with Sun Chiefs

A melting pot of woes befell the Enterprise State Community College basketball teams during the holidays, leaving veteran coach Jeremaine Williams with a shortage of players to chase after state tournament berths from the South Division.

Academic woes, injuries, COVID-19 exposure and players dropping out of school have wreaked havoc on Williams’ plans for the season, but enough talent remains on both teams for them to be competitive, especially when a handful of players come off quarantine after exposure to COVID on the men’s team.

To open 2022 play, Tuesday’s first game against the visiting Coastal Alabama Community College-South Sun Chiefs saw ESCC’s Weevil Women grab their first division win of the season, 66-63, to improve to 1-4 in the division, 2-7, overall