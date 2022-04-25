ESCC splits with Wallace

After splitting a doubleheader on the road against the South Division’s top team, George C. Wallace Community College-Dothan’s Govs April 21, the Enterprise State Community College baseball team looked to improve its position when the No. 1 Govs came to ESCC Saturday.

Didn’t happen.

Wallace swept a doubleheader 8-3, 6-2 on a day ESCC’s anemic bats and defensive shortcomings were problems.

In Saturday’s first game, Wallace scored one run each in the first and fourth innings, three in the third and three in the sixth and allowed the Boll Weevils single runs in the second, third and sixth frames.

Logan Fleming started on the mound for ESCC and in 6.1 innings, allowed seven runs off eight hits and five walks; Fleming struck out four and was victimized by three Enterprise errors.

Elliott Baxter finished the game for Enterprise and allowed one run off four hits.

At the plate, the Weevils managed only six hits and drew five walks.

Zach Hansen’s double was ESCC’s only extra-base hit; he also singled and reached first after being hit by a pitch. Hansen scored Enterprise’s first run.

Joey Garrett had two singles; Mac Danford, Cam Williams and Carter Duke all singled; Duke also walked and had two RBIs in the loss.

Bryce Stephens drew three walks and scored two runs and Michael Conder drew a walk to account for all ESCC’s baserunners.

In Saturday’s nightcap, Wallace scored two runs in the first inning, three in the third and one in the seventh while holding Enterprise to two runs in the bottom of the sixth.

The Weevils managed only seven hits and drew two walks in the loss.

Leadoff hitter Danford walked, doubled and singled to lead the ESCC effort; Stephens had two singles; Conder singled; Hansen singled and later drove in a run on a flyout to leftfield; and Carter Clark added a single to the total.

Williams walked and scored.

Despite the losses, with eight games left to play in the regular season, the Weevils are still in the hunt for a playoff spot.

After the weekend, Wallace-Dothan (17-7) was followed by Coastal Alabama-North (15-9), Chattahoochee Valley (16-10), Coastal Alabama-South (12-12 tie), L.B. Wallace (12-12 tie) and Coastal Alabama-East (12-12 tie), Bishop State (13-15), ESCC (10-14) and Wallace-Selma (3-19).

Enterprise has four games with L.B. Wallace and four against Coastal-South remaining in the regular season.

The Weevils travel to Andalusia to face L.B. Wallace Thursday and will host the Saints Saturday to close out April.