Enterprise State Community College’s Weevil Women stepped out of South Division play on the road Tuesday and claimed a doubleheader sweep against Thomas University’s JV team.

Bailey Jenkins had three singles and an RBI to lead ESCC’s 9-hit attack in the first game, 5-2, win.

Brooklyn O’Neal added a pair of singles, two RBIs, and a run scored to ESCC’s effort.

Allie Busbee’s double was Enterprise’s only extra-base hit; she added a single and scored a run.

Shelby Allen singled and scored twice; Maggie Furr also singled.

Enterprise scored one run in the first inning but lost the lead when Thomas scored in the second stanza.

The Weevils retook the lead by a run in the fourth frame, added three runs in the top of the seventh, and then held on when Thomas scored a run in the home half of the seventh.

Kayleigh Coin pitched a complete-game, four-hitter for the win; Coin walked six and struck out eight.

Enterprise cranked out 11 hits in its 9-3 win in the nightcap.

The Weevils scored one run in the first inning and three in the second; Thomas scored three runs in the bottom of the second and that was all she wrote for the host team.

ESCC added two runs in the third, one in the fourth, and two in the sixth inning.

Aurlee Perkins’ double was ESCC’s only extra-base hit; she also singled and scored a run.

Emily Mitchell singled twice and scored two runs and Jewelionna Gonzalez had two singles, a walk, an RBI, and a run scored.

O’Neal singled, scored a run and had an RBI; Cara Cox singled home two runs; and Zoe Veres singled, walked, and scored a run as top of the order bats came alive.

Busbee singled home a run and Zoe Batton singled, walked twice, and scored a run.

Furr scattered five hits and three runs (one earned) and struck out three batters in seven innings.