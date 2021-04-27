ESCC swept in Monroeville

And then there were nine.

Nine.

That’s all the players the Enterprise State Community College Weevil Women have had available for the final two weeks of the 2021 season.

Injuries, attrition and COVID-19 took their toll the last two seasons and Saturday, weather permitting, Enterprise’s season will end.

Monday, the ESCC nine traveled to Monroeville and were swept by Coastal Alabama Community College-North 18-2 and 9-1.

Enterprise managed only seven hits in Monday’s opener with Keisley Cotton and Mackenzie Chamblee leading the way with a pair of singles apiece. Cotton scored a run and Chamblee had an RBI.

Harleigh Sims added a double to the ESCC attack; Lillian Reynolds singled and scored a run; and Kelsie Hagood singled.

In the second game, Enterprise had four hits, all singles.

Cotton had two of ESCC’s hits; Aspyn Sanchez singled and scored ESCC’s only run; and Sims added a single to the total.

Enterprise is scheduled to host Bishop State Thursday at Donaldson Park at 1 p.m. and will travel to Mobile to face Bishop in the season-ending doubleheader Saturday.