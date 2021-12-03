ESCC teams fall to visiting Shelton State

The Enterprise State Community College Weevil Women are still looking for their first win of the 2021-22 basketball season after falling to visiting Shelton State Community College 117-58 in Ray Lolley Gym Thursday night.
The Lady Bucs took an early lead and never looked back; Shelton led 33-8 after the first period, 66-19 at halftime and 90-39 after the third quarter.
“The girls were intimidated by Shelton (8-1) in the first half because Shelton had won its last two games by 100 points,” said ESCC coach Jeremaine Williams. “I told them to just go out and have fun in the second half and we did.
“In recent years, teams have had to go through Shelton to win the state tournament, so it’s good to see where we are and what we need to do when conference games start in January.”
Erin Johnson paced ESCC with 17 points; Zyisha Carson added 14 points with 12 of them coming from beyond the 3-point line.
Shelton’s Top-10 nationally-ranked men’s team also won Thursday night but the Bucs were tested to the end before the final buzzer found them ahead of ESCC, 73-69.
“Man, I’m really proud of how the guys played,” Williams said. “We took a nationally-ranked team to the wire and had a chance to win.”
Enterprise had trouble with shots not falling, especially in the first half, and missed critical free throws in the game’s waning moments that could’ve produced ESCC’s second win.
The Weevils led for the only time 52-51 with 9:15 left in the game, but couldn’t add to the lead and had to battle from behind as the game clock wound down.
ESCC was led by Jaquan Kinsey’s 20 points; Jalen Gaston added 14 points and Patrick Littlejohn chipped in 13 in the losing effort.
Enterprise is scheduled to host Albany Tech Monday; the Weevil Women’s game begins at 5 p.m. with men’s action to follow.