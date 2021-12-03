ESCC teams fall to visiting Shelton State

The Enterprise State Community College Weevil Women are still looking for their first win of the 2021-22 basketball season after falling to visiting Shelton State Community College 117-58 in Ray Lolley Gym Thursday night.

The Lady Bucs took an early lead and never looked back; Shelton led 33-8 after the first period, 66-19 at halftime and 90-39 after the third quarter.

“The girls were intimidated by Shelton (8-1) in the first half because Shelton had won its last two games by 100 points,” said ESCC coach Jeremaine Williams. “I told them to just go out and have fun in the second half and we did.

“In recent years, teams have had to go through Shelton to win the state tournament, so it’s good to see where we are and what we need to do when conference games start in January.”

Erin Johnson paced ESCC with 17 points; Zyisha Carson added 14 points with 12 of them coming from beyond the 3-point line.

Shelton’s Top-10 nationally-ranked men’s team also won Thursday night but the Bucs were tested to the end before the final buzzer found them ahead of ESCC, 73-69.