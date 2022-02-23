ESCC teams lose in Tuesday games

If there was any mojo at work on Twosday (02-22-2022) on the Enterprise State Community College campus, it belonged to two teams from the Florida Panhandle, Chipola College on the softball field and Gulf Coast College on the baseball diamond.
Chipola swept a doubleheader from ESCC’s Weevil Women and Gulf Coast handed the Boll Weevils a loss on an otherwise beautiful day.
SoftballEnterprise was victimized by the long ball in Tuesday’s 7-4, first-game loss; Sydney Arnett pitched a complete, 7-inning game for the Weevil Women and allowed 11 hits, walked one and struck out 4 members of one of the nation’s top teams.
Meanwhile, ESCC batters struggled and managed only 3 hits, home runs by Bailey Jenkins and Aspyn Sanchez, and a single by leadoff hitter Shelby Allen, who also drew a walk.
Sanchez had a pair of RBIs and a run scored and Jenkins drove in a run and scored one.
Chipola scored twice in the second inning and was never headed; the visitors added 4 runs in the fourth and 1 in the fifth and allowed ESCC a run in the fourth, 2 in the fifth and 1 in the 6th.
Tuesday’s nightcap got ugly in the late innings as Chipola broke a scoreless tie with 7 runs in the 4th inning, and added 2 in the 5th and 5 in the 6th as the visitors claimed a 14-2 win.
ESCC got its runs in the bottom of the 5th frame.
The Weevils scattered 8 hits with Allen accounting for 2 of them; Allen also walked and scored a run, and Honor Slayback had a pair of singles.
Emily Mitchell’s double was ESCC’s lone extra-base hit.
Sanchez, Bianca Potts and McKinzi Kent added a single apiece to Enterprise’s total.
Jenkins scored ESCC’s other run.
Maddie Smith pitched a complete game for Enterprise.
Enterprise was scheduled to play at Shelton State in Tuscaloosa yesterday and will host Northwest Florida State College with first pitch scheduled for noon today, weather permitting.
BaseballFor the Boll Weevils on their baseball field hosting nationally-ranked Gulf Coast College, Tuesday was a case of too little, too late in an 8-4 loss.
Enterprise scored all its runs in the 9th inning.
The Weevils struggled at the plate, getting only 6 hits, with Caden Slappey’s triple, single, run scored and 3 RBIs leading the charge.
Mac Danford went 2-for-4 with 2 runs scored; Bryce Stephens singled and scored; and David Hudson added a single to the total.