 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ESCC teams lose in Tuesday games
0 Comments

ESCC teams lose in Tuesday games

  • Updated
  • 0

If there was any mojo at work on Twosday (02-22-2022) on the Enterprise State Community College campus, it belonged to two teams from the Florida Panhandle, Chipola College on the softball field and Gulf Coast College on the baseball diamond.

Chipola swept a doubleheader from ESCC’s Weevil Women and Gulf Coast handed the Boll Weevils a loss on an otherwise beautiful day.

SoftballEnterprise was victimized by the long ball in Tuesday’s 7-4, first-game loss; Sydney Arnett pitched a complete, 7-inning game for the Weevil Women and allowed 11 hits, walked one and struck out 4 members of one of the nation’s top teams.

Meanwhile, ESCC batters struggled and managed only 3 hits, home runs by Bailey Jenkins and Aspyn Sanchez, and a single by leadoff hitter Shelby Allen, who also drew a walk.

Sanchez had a pair of RBIs and a run scored and Jenkins drove in a run and scored one.

Chipola scored twice in the second inning and was never headed; the visitors added 4 runs in the fourth and 1 in the fifth and allowed ESCC a run in the fourth, 2 in the fifth and 1 in the 6th.

Tuesday’s nightcap got ugly in the late innings as Chipola broke a scoreless tie with 7 runs in the 4th inning, and added 2 in the 5th and 5 in the 6th as the visitors claimed a 14-2 win.

ESCC got its runs in the bottom of the 5th frame.

The Weevils scattered 8 hits with Allen accounting for 2 of them; Allen also walked and scored a run, and Honor Slayback had a pair of singles.

Emily Mitchell’s double was ESCC’s lone extra-base hit.

Sanchez, Bianca Potts and McKinzi Kent added a single apiece to Enterprise’s total.

Jenkins scored ESCC’s other run.

Maddie Smith pitched a complete game for Enterprise.

Enterprise was scheduled to play at Shelton State in Tuscaloosa yesterday and will host Northwest Florida State College with first pitch scheduled for noon today, weather permitting.

BaseballFor the Boll Weevils on their baseball field hosting nationally-ranked Gulf Coast College, Tuesday was a case of too little, too late in an 8-4 loss.

Enterprise scored all its runs in the 9th inning.

The Weevils struggled at the plate, getting only 6 hits, with Caden Slappey’s triple, single, run scored and 3 RBIs leading the charge.

Mac Danford went 2-for-4 with 2 runs scored; Bryce Stephens singled and scored; and David Hudson added a single to the total.

Joey Garrett, Caleb Griffin and Elliott Baxter saw action on the mound; Griffin was tagged with the loss.

The Weevils were scheduled to play at Andrew College Thursday, and will face Nunez College in Chalmette, Louisiana, March 4-5.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

ESCC baseball earns big wins
Sports

ESCC baseball earns big wins

  • Updated

The Enterprise State Community College Boll Weevils won four of the five baseball games they played last week, but their coach, Bubba Frichter…

ESCC basketball teams split
Sports

ESCC basketball teams split

  • Updated

The Enterprise State Community College Boll Weevils won a rare Friday night game in Ray Lolley Gym against the visiting Gadsden State Cardinal…

ESCC baseball sweeps Huntingdon
Sports

ESCC baseball sweeps Huntingdon

The Enterprise State Community College Boll Weevils swept a doubleheader against the Huntingdon College JV squad in Montgomery Tuesday to impr…

ESCC basketball sweeps
Sports

ESCC basketball sweeps

Presidents Day 2022 wasn’t a holiday for Enterprise State Community College’s basketball teams as they hosted Wallace Community College-Selma’…

ESCC basketball teams win
Sports

ESCC basketball teams win

Enterprise State Community College’s basketball teams kicked off their stretch run to the post-season with wins on the road against Coastal Al…

Sports

Disappointments in sports

Most every fourth February, sportswriters/columnists/broadcasters add Winter Olympics to major sports doings. i.e. Super Bowl, Daytona 500, ML…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert