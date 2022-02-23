ESCC teams lose in Tuesday games

If there was any mojo at work on Twosday (02-22-2022) on the Enterprise State Community College campus, it belonged to two teams from the Florida Panhandle, Chipola College on the softball field and Gulf Coast College on the baseball diamond.

Chipola swept a doubleheader from ESCC’s Weevil Women and Gulf Coast handed the Boll Weevils a loss on an otherwise beautiful day.

SoftballEnterprise was victimized by the long ball in Tuesday’s 7-4, first-game loss; Sydney Arnett pitched a complete, 7-inning game for the Weevil Women and allowed 11 hits, walked one and struck out 4 members of one of the nation’s top teams.

Meanwhile, ESCC batters struggled and managed only 3 hits, home runs by Bailey Jenkins and Aspyn Sanchez, and a single by leadoff hitter Shelby Allen, who also drew a walk.

Sanchez had a pair of RBIs and a run scored and Jenkins drove in a run and scored one.

Chipola scored twice in the second inning and was never headed; the visitors added 4 runs in the fourth and 1 in the fifth and allowed ESCC a run in the fourth, 2 in the fifth and 1 in the 6th.