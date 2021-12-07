ESCC teams sweep Albany

Monday was a Maxwell House sort of night in Ray Lolley Gym when Enterprise State Community College’s women’s and men’s teams enjoyed winning basketball games that were “good to the last drop.”

The Weevil Women downed the visiting Albany Technical College Lady Titans 83-79 for ESCC’s first win of the season.

Led by Zaykeria Johnson’s 20 points and 18 markers apiece from Erin Johnson and Jesslyn Culverhouse, the Women battled tooth and nail from the opening tip to the final shot that dropped through the winner’s basket.

Every ESCC player who got into the game scored and it took almost all the points they could muster.

Enterprise led 20-17 after the first quarter, 41-32 at halftime and 59-58 entering the fourth period. ESCC clung to the precarious lead by making clutch free throws the final 2:00 of the game.

Enterprise overcame early turnovers and missed layups, but Culverhouse had no problems connecting on free throws after technical fouls against a Titans’ player and another against one of the visiting coaches.