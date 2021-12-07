ESCC teams sweep Albany

Monday was a Maxwell House sort of night in Ray Lolley Gym when Enterprise State Community College’s women’s and men’s teams enjoyed winning basketball games that were “good to the last drop.”
The Weevil Women downed the visiting Albany Technical College Lady Titans 83-79 for ESCC’s first win of the season.
Led by Zaykeria Johnson’s 20 points and 18 markers apiece from Erin Johnson and Jesslyn Culverhouse, the Women battled tooth and nail from the opening tip to the final shot that dropped through the winner’s basket.
Every ESCC player who got into the game scored and it took almost all the points they could muster.
Enterprise led 20-17 after the first quarter, 41-32 at halftime and 59-58 entering the fourth period. ESCC clung to the precarious lead by making clutch free throws the final 2:00 of the game.
Enterprise overcame early turnovers and missed layups, but Culverhouse had no problems connecting on free throws after technical fouls against a Titans’ player and another against one of the visiting coaches.
The men’s team, on the other hand, had to battle from behind from start to finish to claim its second win of the season, an 82-79 decision against ATC.
Jaquan Kinsey led the Boll Weevils with 20 points; Jalen Gaston scored 14 points; Patrick Littlejohn added 13; and James Pouncy Jr. had 12 in the highly contested game that was settled at the free throw line as the Weevils made 6-of-7 charity shots in the game’s final minutes.
Enterprise overcame four late turnovers and grabbed key rebounds at the ATC end of the court to preserve the win.
The Weevil Women travel to face Faulkner University’s junior varsity Thursday in their last game before Christmas holidays begin.
Enterprise’s men travel to Gordon State Tuesday and are scheduled to host always powerful Chipola College December 17.