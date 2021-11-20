ESCC teams swept in Thursday games

The Enterprise State Community College Weevil Women took an early 14-5 lead over Lawson State’s Cougars in Ray Lolley Gym Thursday night.

After that, ESCC lost momentum, were tied, then never regained the lead in an 80-63 loss that dropped Enterprise’s record to 0-4 on the season.

Lawson led 19-16 after the first quarter, 39-30 at halftime and 57-54 at the end of the third period.

Jesslyn Culverhouse led the Weevils with 19 points; Zaykeria Johnson added 13 points; and Erin Johnson netted 10 points.

Not enough rebounds and too many turnovers hurt Enterprise’s chances.

Turnovers and missed free throws down the final stretch of regulation play forced the ESCC men’s team into overtime and ultimately cost the Boll Weevils the game in an 87-84 loss.

The game was tied 22-22 midway through the first half; Enterprise led 44-40 at intermission and 58-55 midway through the second half before regulation play ended 72-72.

Jalen Gaston led ESCC with 25 points; Tiquale Taylor had 17 points; and Jaquan Kinsey had 14 as the Weevils fell to 0-4.

Enterprise travels to Southern Union Monday.