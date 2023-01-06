ESCC tops Goode Elite Prep 98-79 Thursday night

Enterprise State Community College’s Boll Weevils tipped off the second portion of their 2022-23 basketball season by dismantling Goode Elite Prep, 98-79, Thursday night in Ray Lolley Gym.

Enterprise led, 28-6, early in the first half and all the Weevils dressed out for the game saw playing time in the second half.

Six Weevils scored in double figures, led by Celuies Louissaint, the West Palm Beach, Florida, sophomore scored 25 points in ESCC’s third win of the season against six losses.

Ahmad Johnson added 13 points to the win, Xzavier Todd netted 12, Jordan Williams and Juhan Upshaw added 11 points apiece and Tamor Hobdy scored 10.

Goode Elite Prep, founded by former University of Alabama defensive back Chris Goode in Orange Beach, is affiliated with the United States Sports Academy.

Saturday, Enterprise played Shelton State Community College in Tuscaloosa; the Weevils will host Chattahoochee Valley Community College Monday in South Division play.

Coastal Alabama-North (4-0) leads the South Division, with CVCC and Marion Military tied for second with 3-1 records. Bishop State (2-1) is in fourth place with Enterprise (1-1) in fifth through games played Thursday night.

L.B. Wallace (1-2) and Wallace-Selma and Coastal Alabama-South, both 1-3, trail the Weevils.