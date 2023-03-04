After playing under cloudy, murky skies in a 5-4 South Division win over Coastal Alabama Community College-South Thursday afternoon, Enterprise State Community College’s Weevil Women would have been better off had forecasted rain arrived about 3 p.m.

Through drizzling rain and ever-darkening skies, the Lady Sun Chiefs recovered from their loss, earned a 9-3, six-inning win in the nightcap, and set up a rematch Saturday in Bay Minette.

Enterprise (1-1, 8-17) was led in the first game by four players with a pair of hits apiece.

First baseman Rayleigh Thagard homered, singled, drew a walk, scored two runs and had two RBIs; clean-up hitter Lexie Glover also carried a big stick with a homer, a single, an RBI and a run scored; lead-off hitter Shelby Allen singled twice and plated a run; and eighth-place hitter Zoe Batton went 2-for-2.

Catcher Zoe Veres added a hit to ESCC’s 10-hit attack as did Brooklyn O’Neal, who had an RBI.

Pinch-runner Jewelionna Gonzalez scored a run.

The Weevils, needing every run, scored once in the bottom of the second, twice in the third and added solo runs in the fifth and sixth innings.

The Chiefs never quit attacking, scoring two runs in the fourth inning and two more in the seventh, off only six hits. Coastal also drew six walks off ESCC’s Kyleigh Coin, who pitched the complete game.

Thursday’s nightcap was altogether a different ballgame, as the visitors outhit ESCC, 8-6, drew more walks, 5-0, and claimed the 9-3 win in a six-inning game played in misting rain until almost dark.

Offensively, Aurlee Perkins tripled home an ESCC run; Glover and Coin had a double apiece; Busbee and Allen both singled and scored; and Thagard and Perkins singled and drove home a run apiece.

Enterprise scored single runs in the first, second and fourth innings, while the Chiefs tied the game with two runs in the third frame, added four runs in the fourth and three in the sixth for the win.

Maggie Furr started in the circle for Enterprise, pitched 5.1 innings of 6-hit ball, walked four batters, struck out two and allowed seven earned runs to take the loss.

Abbi Hataway got the final two outs after surrendering a pair of runs off two hits and a walk.

After playing at Coastal-South Saturday, with a Sunday doubleheader with Pensacola State College cancelled, the Weevils are off until a trip to Mobile for a doubleheader against South Division rival Bishop State Thursday.

Enterprise hosts Bishop State in a Saturday doubleheader beginning at noon, weather permitting.