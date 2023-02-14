After winning their first two games of 2023, the Enterprise State Community College Weevil Women’s softball team has fallen into the doldrums, dodging inclement weather, having two games cancelled and losing the next seven outings.

Following postponement of a doubleheader against Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, Enterprise got swept at Gulf Coast College in Panama City, 8-0, 14-1, with both games called after five innings.

Shelby Allen, Brooklyn O’Neal and Zoe Veres had a single each to account for all ESCC’s offense.

Kyleigh Coin was the pitcher of record for the Weevils.

ESCC’s Jeci Taylor had a pair of singles in the nightcap; O’Neal and Veres added a single apiece; Veres walked and was driven in by Abbi Hattaway for the team’s lone run.

Bailey Jenkins pitched 1.1 innings and was saddled with the loss; Aurlee Perkins and Maggie Furr also saw time in the circle for Enterprise.

In ESCC’s next game, the Weevils fell to Calhoun Community College, 6-4, 19-9, in Decatur.

Despite pounding out 17 hits in the first game, Enterprise managed only a run apiece by O’Neal, Veres, Coin and Taylor.

Veres, Coin and Jenkins had three hits apiece; Veres had two RBIs and Jenkins had one.

O’Neal, Busbee and Rayleigh Thagard added two hits to the ESCC attack. Lexie Glover and Taylor had a hit apiece.

Coin pitched 5.2 innings, allowed three hits and six earned runs, while walking nine and striking out six.

Perkins finished the game.

In the nightcap, Coin led ESCC with three hits, one a home run, two runs scored and an RBI; Busbee had two hits, a run scored and an RBI; and Allen had a pair of hits, one a triple, and two RBIs.

O’Neal, Veres, Perkins, Thagard, Glover and Zoe Barton added a hit apiece in the losing effort. Barton drove in a pair of runs. Glover’s hit was a double.

Jenkins, Furr and Perkins spent time in the pitcher’s circle.

In their next doubleheader, the Weevil Women were swept at ABAC, in Tifton, Georgia, 5-4, 8-0.

The first game saw Enterprise held to four hits, one each by Glover, Busbee, Thagard and Jenkins.

Thagard homered and Busbee doubled; Thagard, Jenkins, Kara Cox and Jewelionna Gonzalez scored a run each.

Coin was ESCC’s only pitcher.

In the nightcap, Veres got the only ESCC hit, a single.

Jenkins and Perkins pitched a combined 4.1 innings; Jenkins took the loss.

In their most recent outing, Enterprise fell to Central Alabama, 14-0, and was held hitless, in Dothan.

Enterprise’s game against Florida Southwestern College in Dothan was cancelled.

The Weevils have seven games scheduled this week.