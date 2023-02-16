After leading through three quarters of basketball Wednesday night, the Enterprise State Community College Weevil Women did everything but give the keys to Ray Lolley Gym to the visitors from Coastal Alabama Community College North in the final 10 minutes.

But ESCC righted the ship in the nick of time and squeaked out a 69-66 South Division win that moved Enterprise (3-12, 5-14) into a tie for sixth place with Wallace-Selma.

Five games remain in the regular season, including a home date against Andrew College Monday.

Wednesday, the Weevil Women broke out on top early, led, 21-8, at the end of the first quarter, 33-25 at halftime and 51-42 at the end of the third period.

Enterprise somehow trailed by one point twice in the fourth period but sank critical free throws in the end; ESCC connected on 16 of 23 foul shots in the game and overcame 20 turnovers in a rough-and-tumble game from start to finish.

The Weevil Women continued having problems with shots around their own goal, missing 26 of 47 shots.

Dothan native Amyiyah Rollins led ESCC in scoring with 26 points; Ariton’s Zaykeria Johnson and Enterprise native Jaida Gosha added 17 points apiece in the win.

Enterprise State’s Boll Weevils didn’t give away the gym’s keys but did give away a game they led throughout the night in the men’s game.

Coastal-North overcame a 12-point, second-half deficit to slip away with a 74-70 win in a game settled at the free throw line and by turnovers in the late going.

Coastal made its charity points, Enterprise didn’t; five missed free throws on the night, combined with 12 turnovers against Coastal’s trapping defense in the game’s last 10 minutes, decided the game.

Ahmad Johnson, a Marianna, Fla., product, led Enterprise with 16 points; Jahun Upshaw, of Millbrook, and Jaquan Boxon, of Geneva County, scored 15 points apiece; and Paul Mathews, of Quincey, Fla., netted 10 for Enterprise (5-13, 7-18).

Enterprise’s men’s team has four games left in the regular season.

The Weevils are scheduled to host Marion Military Monday in the final home game this season.