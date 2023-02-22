Nine games into the 2023 baseball season, the Enterprise State Community College Boll Weevils have yet to play at home, but they’ve lived up to part of the adage, “sweep at home, split on the road.”

Split a doubleheader against Marion Military Institute is what the Weevils did Tuesday, winning the first game, 5-3, and losing the second, 7-0, making their record at 4-4 in “away games,” and 0-1 at a “neutral site.”

Tuesday’s opener in Marion featured almost scoreless pitching by both teams for five innings; Enterprise scored a lone run in the top of the second frame.

The Weevils scored three runs in the sixth inning and one in the seventh.

Meanwhile, two ESCC pitchers held the Tigers scoreless until their three-run outburst in the bottom of the seventh off reliever Chris Matthews, who pitched 1.2 innings and gave up three hits, including a home run.

Starter Blayne McDaniel scattered seven hits and walked one in 5.1 innings on the mound for the win.

At the plate, the Weevils managed seven hits and drew one walk.

Caden Slappey homered and drove three runs across the plate. Jason Roberts’ double was the only other ESCC extra base hit; Roberts also singled and was ESCC’s only batter with multiple hits.

Kelvin Griffin singled home a run and scored one; Caden Turrell singled, walked and scored once; and Michael Conder singled and scored.

Marion’s magic number was seven in the 7-0 nightcap; the Tigers had seven hits and seven walks, total, off five ESCC pitchers.

The Weevils were held to six scattered hits, all singles.

Joey Garrett, Sam Bennett, Caleb Rohrbach, Josh Neutze, Conder and Garrett all got something out of their bats besides outs.

Rohrbach had ESCC’s only stolen base.

Blake Derrossett, Kevin Lacivita, Maddux Herring, Theron Hawkins and Drew Cashin all worked on the mound for the Weevils; Cashin was tagged with the loss after allowing one hit, three walks and three earned runs.

This week, the Weevils travel to Nunez College for three games, a Friday night opener and a Saturday doubleheader.

Enterprise will try the “sweep at home” scenario Tuesday when Marion comes to town for a doubleheader.