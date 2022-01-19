ESCC Weevils swept by visiting Lions

It was hard to tell with the naked eye which was colder Monday night, the air outside Ray Lolley Gym at Enterprise State Community College or the school’s basketball players’ shooting eyes inside the 55-year-old building
Wind chill must’ve been a factor as the visiting Lions of Wallace-Hanceville Community College coolly fought off every ESCC charge and roared off the Enterprise campus with a pair of wins.
In Monday’s first game, Wallace overcame an early double-digit deficit to claim a 72-52 win in women’s action.
The Weevil Women broke out front by double digits early but saw their lead dwindle to 17-9 at the end of the first quarter.
Then came an unexplainable disaster that lasted the entire second period, 10 minutes in which ESCC, with its eight available players, scored but two baskets to trail 27-21 at halftime.
Wallace (4-2, 7-9) led 49-40 after the third quarter and cruised through the fourth period.
Enterprise (1-5, 2-9) had three players score in double figures, with Jesslyn Culverhouse leading the way with 13 points.
Zaykeria Johnson added 12 points to the ESCC total and Erin Johnson had 10.
Men loseTwo steps forward and one step back is the story of ESCC’s Boll Weevils thus far in the men’s season.
Monday, two Weevils returned to the team after quarantining following exposure to COVID, but another player was exposed over the weekend and didn’t suit up for the 75-63 loss.
The Weevils had nine players available for action.
The first 10 minutes set the evening’s tone as the Lions led 23-12 at that point and never trailed the rest of the way.
Wallace (4-3, 13-3) led 36-31 at intermission, 60-49 with 10 minutes left in the game and sailed to the end.
ESCC (1-6, 3-11) was led by Jalen Gaston’s 25 points; Tiquale Taylor and Celoui Louissaint added 13 points apiece to the ESCC side of the scoreboard.
Enterprise was scheduled to host Coastal Alabama Community College North on Wednesday, but those games have been postponed due to COVID exposure on the Eagles team.
The Boll Weevils are scheduled to travel to Boaz to play Snead State Friday.