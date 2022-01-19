ESCC Weevils swept by visiting Lions

It was hard to tell with the naked eye which was colder Monday night, the air outside Ray Lolley Gym at Enterprise State Community College or the school’s basketball players’ shooting eyes inside the 55-year-old building

Wind chill must’ve been a factor as the visiting Lions of Wallace-Hanceville Community College coolly fought off every ESCC charge and roared off the Enterprise campus with a pair of wins.

In Monday’s first game, Wallace overcame an early double-digit deficit to claim a 72-52 win in women’s action.

The Weevil Women broke out front by double digits early but saw their lead dwindle to 17-9 at the end of the first quarter.

Then came an unexplainable disaster that lasted the entire second period, 10 minutes in which ESCC, with its eight available players, scored but two baskets to trail 27-21 at halftime.

Wallace (4-2, 7-9) led 49-40 after the third quarter and cruised through the fourth period.

Enterprise (1-5, 2-9) had three players score in double figures, with Jesslyn Culverhouse leading the way with 13 points.

Zaykeria Johnson added 12 points to the ESCC total and Erin Johnson had 10.