ESCC Weevils win 85-77 at Lake City

The Enterprise State Community College Boll Weevils recovered from a loss last week to Andrew College to take an 85-77 win over Florida Gateway College in Lake City Thursday night.

“The guys bounced back partly because they were more aggressive on defense,” said veteran ESCC coach Jeremaine Williams. “We reduced turnovers that had killed us Tuesday and played hard the entire game.

“We also cut down on the transition points we allowed against a team that lives on transition points. We did the little things much better, and they combined to get us the win in Florida.”

Enterprise was led by Ahmad Johnson’s 25 points.

Celuies Louissaint added 18 points, Paul Mathews had 15 and Manok Lual added 10 as the Weevils improved to 4-2.

Enterprise will close out its December schedule in Marianna, Florida, against Chipola College, Saturday.

Chipola was 13-0 with two games to play before welcoming the Weevils to its court.

The Indians’ 20-man roster features 6’11” Lithuanian forward Martynas Tamulevicius, 6’8” forwards Tay Knox from Troy, Tyrese Powers, of Fitzgerald, Georgia, and Jerald Colonel from Savannah, Georgia, and 6’7” forward Jatarion Warren of Tifton, Georgia.