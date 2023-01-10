ESCC women, men fall short in recent games

Their names are Amyiyah Rollins, McKinna Gray, Cheyenne Ragan, Brandi Watson and Jaida Gosha and for the moment, due to injuries, attrition and assorted other reasons, they are the Enterprise State Community College Weevil Women.

And they have struggled mightily in their last two outings.

First the Weevil Women lost at Shelton State Community College, 104-37, Saturday.

Then on Monday, Enterprise fell to 1-6 overall, 0-4 in conference games, hosting Chattahoochee Valley Community College, the South Division’s leading team.

After ESCC took an early 2-point lead, Chattahoochee used full-court pressure with its starters in the game until the start of the fourth quarter of their 110-61 win against the beleaguered Weevil Women.

Gosha scored 22 points to lead ESCC; Rollins netted 19 points, Watson added 10, Ragan scored six points and Gray had four.

ESCC men lose

The ESCC Boll Weevils also lost their last two games, 84-79, at Shelton State and 75-67 to CVCC, to fall to 1-3 in conference games, 3-8, overall.

Jaquan Kinsey led Enterprise against CVCC with 21 points. Ahmad Johnson added 14 points to the ESCC total and Jahun Upshaw chipped in 10.

For ESCC, a scoreless five-minute spell late in the first half and missed free throws near game’s end were the difference Monday night.

Enterprise is scheduled to play at Coastal Alabama-South Thursday and will host Southern Union Saturday.