ESCC women, men snap losing streaks with wins

Seven was the magic number for the Enterprise State Community College Weevil Women’s basketball team against visiting Wallace Community College-Selma’s Patriots Monday night.

For the first time all month, ESCC coach Jeremaine Williams had seven players available for duty and the result was an 84-74 win for the Weevils, which snapped a 10-game losing streak dating to Nov. 14.

Enterprise played most of its January games with five players.

The Weevils, due in part to 11 first-half turnovers and missed layups, trailed by double digits in Monday’s opening minutes but closed the gap to 36-34, at intermission.

Protecting the ball better in the final 20 minutes, plus clutch free throw shooting by Amyiyah Rollins and Zaykeria Johnson in the game’s final two minutes was the difference.

Rollins led Enterprise with 30 points; Johnson added 23 points and Jaida Gosha netted 21 as the Weevils improved to 2-11 overall, 1-9 in South Division play.

Mckinna Gray, Kim White and Brandi Watson also scored for Enterprise.

Men win

For the first time all season, Enterprise swept an opponent.

The Boll Weevils controlled much of the men’s game, enjoying double-digit leads much of the time against Wallace-Selma, but had to hold on for dear life for a 63-60 win that wasn’t decided until the game’s final two seconds.

The win snapped a three-game losing streak for Enterprise (5-14, 3-9).

After playing the first half of Monday’s game with only two turnovers, the Weevils saw their lead erased with 10 turnovers in the final 20 minutes.

Jordan Williams led the Weevils with 22 points, Jaquan Boxson, 11 points, and Paul Matthews, 10 points, were the only Weevils scoring in double digits against the Patriots.

Enterprise is scheduled to host L.B. Wallace Wednesday with the women’s game set for 5:30 p.m.