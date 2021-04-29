 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ESS 11 wins Peanut Classic Tournament in Dothan
0 comments

ESS 11 wins Peanut Classic Tournament in Dothan

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
ESS 11

Enterprise Select Soccer’s 10U team, ESS 11, came away Peanut Classic Tournament champs in their debut appearance. Pictured back row from left are Coach Jason Palfreeman, Jake Mahe, Rush Riley, River Voska, Jakob Martin, Justin Flores-Cantillano, Dio Quintanilla, Yandel Yanez and Coach Marco Lascano. Pictured front row from left are Mark “T” Goodson, Dash Highers, Hampton Andino and Sebastian Warren.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Enterprise Select Soccer’s newly formed 10U team ESS 11 dominated in their debut at the Peanut Classic Tournament in Dothan this past weekend and came away champions.

Instead of spreading out the tournament over two days like normal, the inclement weather Saturday forced all of the games to be played on Sunday. ESS 11 scored seven goals and shut out Bay United Boys 11/12 from Panama City in their first match of the day and followed it up with a 13-1 win over TASA Raiders FC Zamor U10 from Thomas, Ga. to go straight into the championship match.

ESS 11 played against host Dothan Shockers FC 11/12B for the trophy, overcoming a few early mistakes in the first half to close out strong 7-3.

After this weekend’s tournament, the boys went from unranked to ranked #14 in the state.

“The core of this team has been playing up a year in age the last couple of seasons with the 2010 team and are doing well,” President/Founder and coach Marco Lascano said. “This was the first opportunity for them to play their age, and they didn’t disappoint.”

Four players from the 2013-2014 team were added that the coaches felt could compete, Lascano added.

“They absolutely held their own even though they were playing two and three years up in age,” he said. “We’re very proud of this group in how they performed this weekend, and we’re proud of our little ones for stepping up and meeting the challenges of playing with the older kids.”

To register or for club information visit Enterpriseselectsoccer.com or email Enterpriseselectsoccer@outlook.com

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert