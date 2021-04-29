ESS 11 wins Peanut Classic Tournament in Dothan

Enterprise Select Soccer’s newly formed 10U team ESS 11 dominated in their debut at the Peanut Classic Tournament in Dothan this past weekend and came away champions.

Instead of spreading out the tournament over two days like normal, the inclement weather Saturday forced all of the games to be played on Sunday. ESS 11 scored seven goals and shut out Bay United Boys 11/12 from Panama City in their first match of the day and followed it up with a 13-1 win over TASA Raiders FC Zamor U10 from Thomas, Ga. to go straight into the championship match.

ESS 11 played against host Dothan Shockers FC 11/12B for the trophy, overcoming a few early mistakes in the first half to close out strong 7-3.

After this weekend’s tournament, the boys went from unranked to ranked #14 in the state.

“The core of this team has been playing up a year in age the last couple of seasons with the 2010 team and are doing well,” President/Founder and coach Marco Lascano said. “This was the first opportunity for them to play their age, and they didn’t disappoint.”

Four players from the 2013-2014 team were added that the coaches felt could compete, Lascano added.