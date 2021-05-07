ESS 11U places second at Emerald Coast Tournament

Enterprise Select Soccer’s 11U team ESS 10 finished in second place in the Gold bracket at the Emerald Coast Cup tournament in Destin, Fla. this past weekend.
The 11U Gold bracket featured “very good” teams from Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi and Louisiana, president/founder and coach Marco Lascano said.
In the first match on Saturday, ESS 10 played the 2010B NOLA Dynamo from New Orleans, La. The ESS 10 boys played inspired and were technically sound in the 6-2 win. In the second match of the day, the boys played against a talented Concorde Fire 11B Central Black team from Atlanta, Ga. It was hard fought, but ESS 10 lost 2-6.
On Sunday in the semi-final match, ESS 10 had a rematch game vs 2010B NOLA Dynamo. Lascano said it was a much tougher game than the one they played on Saturday, but ESS 10 came out on top with a close 3-2 win to earn a spot in the championship match.
The championship match featured another rematch against Concorde Fire 11B Central Black. ESS 10 gave it their best and never quit, but fell by a score of 0-7.
“The good thing is there are lessons to be learned in defeat,” Lascano said. “It will make us better in the long run. We are all very proud how our boys performed and played in this tournament. They did great in a very tough bracket.”
ESS 11 is currently the 9th ranked 10U team in the state of Alabama.
ESS will be holding tryouts for the girls' 14U-18U teams on May 11 and 13 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Johnny Henderson Park soccer fields, and tryouts for the 10U-13U teams will be May 17, 18 and 20 from 5 p.m.to 7 p.m.
Tryouts for the boys' 8U-18U teams will also be held May 17, 18 and 20 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Johnny Henderson Park.
There are no registration or program fees to join and train with Enterprise Select Soccer, and interested parties can register for free online at Enterpriseselectsoccer.com. Lascano encourages players to bring a drink along with their cleats and shin guards.
With the elimination of the long-standing AHSAA 50 percent rule, the club will be able to keep all of their junior high and high school players training and playing together this upcoming fall season. Lascano said it will help Enterprise Select and EHS by keeping all the players together year round.
For club information or to register for the fall season, visit Enterpriseselectsoccer.com or email at Enterpriseselectsoccer@outlook.com