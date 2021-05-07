ESS 11U places second at Emerald Coast Tournament

Enterprise Select Soccer’s 11U team ESS 10 finished in second place in the Gold bracket at the Emerald Coast Cup tournament in Destin, Fla. this past weekend.

The 11U Gold bracket featured “very good” teams from Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi and Louisiana, president/founder and coach Marco Lascano said.

In the first match on Saturday, ESS 10 played the 2010B NOLA Dynamo from New Orleans, La. The ESS 10 boys played inspired and were technically sound in the 6-2 win. In the second match of the day, the boys played against a talented Concorde Fire 11B Central Black team from Atlanta, Ga. It was hard fought, but ESS 10 lost 2-6.

On Sunday in the semi-final match, ESS 10 had a rematch game vs 2010B NOLA Dynamo. Lascano said it was a much tougher game than the one they played on Saturday, but ESS 10 came out on top with a close 3-2 win to earn a spot in the championship match.

The championship match featured another rematch against Concorde Fire 11B Central Black. ESS 10 gave it their best and never quit, but fell by a score of 0-7.