ESS Strykers 09 Girls finish tourney runner-up
ESS Strykers 09 Girls finish tourney runner-up

Here are the ESS Strykers 09 Girls, who recently finished second in the Blue Angel Classic in Pensacola. Back row, from left, Coach Stephanie Lascano, Elle Cadden, Emily Oredson, Alexianna Stefan, Rylee Reynolds, Kamryn Wile, Victoria Richmond, Alexis McDowell and Assistant Coach Lauren McDowell. Front row, kneeling from left, Georgia Goodson, Kate Williams, Alexis Hollub, Charley Abbott and Kasey Monroy.

 Submitted by Marco Lascano

The Enterprise Select Soccer Club’s 12U girls ESS Strykers 09 recently finished second in the Blue Angel Classic in Pensacola.

On Saturday the Strykers tied their first match 3-3 after scoring the equalizer with 5 minutes left against the Gulf Coast Texans. In their second match versus Bayside Dynamo 09 Girls, the Strykers scored the game winning goal with 2 minutes left in the match to win 2-1 to make it to a semifinal match on Sunday.

The Strykers held on to win 3-2 against Gulfsouth FC 09 Girls to make it to the championship match against the Gulf Coast Texans again.

It was a very tough game and the girls played hard to the end with a few opportunities to tie the match, but unfortunately they lost 1-0.

“Every match was a nail-biter, but our girls never stopped playing hard, never quit,” club director Marco Lascano said. “They play with tremendous heart every match – some of the great qualities we love about this team.

“We’re so very proud of this team and what they've accomplished so far this season.”

For ESS Club information visit Enterpriseselectsoccer.com or email the club at Enterpriseselectsoccer@outlook.com.

