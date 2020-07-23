Excited Gamecocks hold Picture Day

It wasn’t just seeing the uniforms that had the New Brockton Gamecocks pumped up for Picture Day on Thursday.

It came a day after the announcement that the AHSAA plans to start fall sports on time, as scheduled.

“We’re going to play!” Gamecocks coach Zack Holmes said, crediting AHSAA Director Steve Savarese’s leadership. “I think the AHSAA has done an outstanding job of taking their time making a great decision and understanding the importance of athletics for our young people.

“But then on top of that, we’re going to do this the best way possible — safely. We’re not putting kids in danger.”

That news, coupled with seeing his team in uniforms, was a good feeling.

“Picture Day always makes it real,” Holmes said. “It’s good to see guys in their jerseys and pants and smiling and happy. I think about our guys and where they were at when we started — even in January. And now where we’re at is just an awesome place. Really excited about playing and hope everything goes to plan and we get to play the season as normal.”

Practice starts on Monday morning. The Gamecocks, as every team, will not be in pads during the first week, but they will be practicing, not just working out.

“We’ll still be lifting weights, that doesn’t stop, but we’ll transition from offseason lifting to more in season lifting — more football stuff, more football focus,” the coach said. “We’ll go five days next week and hopefully be doing football for a long time.

“The days actually get a little shorter for the kids. Summer is a grind for the kids if you’re lifting and doing football. The days will get shorter, but a lot more football stuff.”