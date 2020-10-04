Florala defeats Kinston

Kinston couldn’t turn yards into points and Florala was able to capitalize on Bulldog mistakes for a 50-7 victory Friday night.

The Wildcats, ranked ninth in last week’s Class 1A poll, improved to 6-0 on the season and 4-0 in Region 1 play. Kinston head coach Rudy Free said the Bulldogs (2-4, 1-3) had opportunities early, but couldn’t score.

“We moved the ball fairly well. We ended up about 250 yards rushing,” Free said. “The first drive we got about four or five first downs and got down around the 25 and we fumbled it.

“Another drive we got down close and had a couple penalties that backed us up.”

Kinston’s touchdown came late in the first quarter on an 8-yard run by Addison Hudson that cut Florala’s lead to 12-7.

“The kids played hard,” Free said. “Toward the end of the first and into the second quarter we settled down and played better. It wasn’t a beatdown where they just stuffed us. We’ve just got to do a better job holding onto the ball.

“Give them credit, they did what they needed to. … The first time they had it they hit a big play and scored. We just gave up several big plays early and dug a hole for ourselves.”