Freshman football loses to Central High
Freshman football loses to Central High

football

In the first of two games between Enterprise High School and Central High this week, the freshmen Red Devils claimed a 44-12 win in Phenix City Monday night.

“Big plays hurt us,” said EHS coach Steve Kracht. “Dylan Smith did a very nice job carrying the ball after Anthony Wynn was injured early in the game.

“We had some nice drives, but could only get into the end zone on two occasions. We couldn’t match Central’s speed on offense.”

Tomorris Green scored both Enterprise touchdowns.

The two schools are scheduled to play the varsity game Friday night in Wildcat Stadium.

Members of the team are:

Warren Axton, Logan Beyer, Koleson Bood, Cayden Boutwell, Ziyon Boyd, Devonte Burkes, Reid Burns, Tayven Cason, Alex Chable, Parker Chisum, Walker Clark, Zachary Cook, Jude Crovetto, Connor Cruit, Jade Davis, Mattox Dowling, Aiyden Early, Matthew Endrihs, Erich Fielder, Maddox Fogarty, Tomorris Green, Mason Hardy, Jordan Harmon, Malachi Hart, Colton Haun, Zontarius Hicks, Wyatt Holland, Dylan James, Cody Kirk, Mallory Ladd and Franklin Lodge, Hasten Mahe (My), Cole Marshall, Lane Martin, Brandon McClendon, Justin McClindon, Tyler McDaniel, John Mitton, Harris Moates, Dalton Owens, Jackson Pellissier, Caleb Poarch, Andrew Purcell, Gavin Quitugua, Jose Santis, Jack Schuchardt, Tyler Simmons, Dylan Smith, Myquel Smith, Richey Sutton, Dezmon Thomas, Kaleb Tyson, Kaden Waters, Kam Wilkerson, Tae Williams, Anthony Wynn and Carson Zuber.

