Freshmen football falls to Niceville Eagles

The summer portion of the 2021 football season for Enterprise High School’s ninth-grade team ended ugly Monday night in Wildcat Stadium when the visiting Niceville High School Eagles were anything but nice to their hosts.
The Eagles scored early and often with three touchdowns in the first quarter, as it turned out, more than enough for the win but they kept scoring and cruised to a 36-15 decision.
Enterprise, held to one offensive snap in the first period, got its points in the fourth quarter.
Niceville was the recipient of welcoming gifts after the Eagles had opened the game with a 9-play, 64-yard touchdown drive; Hugh Boudreaux scored on a 2-yard run with 3:30 left in the opening quarter.
Brady Martin added the PAT 7-0 Niceville.
The Wildcats lost a fumble on the ensuing kickoff return and the Eagles offense struck again with a 6-play, 40-yard drive with a TD that came on a pass completion from Boudreaux to Maddox Hayles with 1:05 to play in the period.
Martin added the PAT 14-0 Niceville.
Deja vu all over again as the Cats lost a fumble at the home 27-yard line on the ensuing kickoff return.
Boudreaux connected with Jordan Bryant on the first play of the possession; Martin added the PAT 21-0 Niceville, with 6 seconds remaining in the period.
While the Cats didn’t turn the ball over in the second stanza, they didn’t take advantage of Tomorris Green’s kickoff return to the visitor’s 47 following Niceville’s third score.
Enterprise earned a first down, its first of the game, during the possession but ran out of steam and downs at Niceville’s 27 when Green was stopped a yard short of first down on fourth-and-5 with 5:10 left in the first half.
On their next series, the Eagles overcame two penalties and used 7 plays to increase their lead; the touchdown came on a 51-yard completion from Boudreaux to Bryant with 2:15 left in the half.
Martin’s PAT was good 28-0 Niceville.
The Cats began the final possession of the first half at their 16-yard line, drove to Niceville’s 26 but time expired before the home side of the scoreboard registered points.
Enterprise opened the second half on offense but was forced to punt after three snaps gained but two yards; Cody Kirk’s punt put the Eagles at their 37, where they launched a 10-play drive that ended with a 7-yard Boudreaux TD pass with 1:35 left in the third quarter.
Kane Lafortune ran for the 2-point conversion 36-0 Niceville.
From its 23-yard line, Enterprise launched what would be its first scoring march and needed 6 plays to light its lights; the touchdown came on a 42-yard reverse by Jordan Harmon with 6:35 left to play.
Green ran for the 2-point conversion 36-8 Niceville.
EHS defenders forced the visitors to punt on their next possession, allowing the Cats to go to work on offense at Niceville’s 47.
Overcoming a holding penalty, the Cats scored in three plays when Dalton Owens raced 43 yards on first-and-20.
Kirk added the PAT 36-15 Niceville, with 2:40 remaining in the game.
As the scoreboard clock wound down, an offensive holding call cost Niceville running back Jayden Borahona a 43-yard touchdown; Niceville ran another play and the game ended 36-15 Niceville.
Enterprise is scheduled to host Andalusia High School’s jayvee Bulldogs in its first game in autumn on Monday.