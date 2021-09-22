Freshmen football falls to Niceville Eagles

While the Cats didn’t turn the ball over in the second stanza, they didn’t take advantage of Tomorris Green’s kickoff return to the visitor’s 47 following Niceville’s third score.

Enterprise earned a first down, its first of the game, during the possession but ran out of steam and downs at Niceville’s 27 when Green was stopped a yard short of first down on fourth-and-5 with 5:10 left in the first half.

On their next series, the Eagles overcame two penalties and used 7 plays to increase their lead; the touchdown came on a 51-yard completion from Boudreaux to Bryant with 2:15 left in the half.

Martin’s PAT was good 28-0 Niceville.

The Cats began the final possession of the first half at their 16-yard line, drove to Niceville’s 26 but time expired before the home side of the scoreboard registered points.

Enterprise opened the second half on offense but was forced to punt after three snaps gained but two yards; Cody Kirk’s punt put the Eagles at their 37, where they launched a 10-play drive that ended with a 7-yard Boudreaux TD pass with 1:35 left in the third quarter.

Kane Lafortune ran for the 2-point conversion 36-0 Niceville.