Freshmen lose 35-34 in Eufaula

Enterprise High School’s ninth-grade football team took its last scheduled road trip of the 2021 season and almost got a win over Eufaula High School’s junior varsity Monday night in Eufaula.

Eufaula claimed a 35-34 win.

Big plays early and late were the difference in the game.

“It was a tough one to lose,” said Enterprise Coach Steve Kracht. “We moved the ball fairly easily but had an early turnover that led to Eufaula’s second TD, putting us down (by) 14.”

The Wildcats bounced back with touchdowns by Tomorris Green, Dalton Owens and Andrew Purcell.

“Our defense had three takeaways and was very stout against the run,” Kracht said. “Their passing game got us in the end.

We gave up a TD with less than a minute to play.”

The Wildcats are scheduled to host Auburn High on Oct. 18 in the season’s final game.