Friday night lights are back: Wildcats kick off tonight at home

Here we are already on August 20, and COVID-19 Season II starts here tonight when the Enterprise High School Wildcats welcome Bay High School’s Tornadoes to Wildcat Stadium at 7 p.m.

The Wildcats and Tornadoes are not strangers; tonight marks the 12th meeting in a series that began more than a half century ago.

Even though 54 years have passed since that first game, Bay wasn’t the first Panama City team to face Enterprise.

Details are beyond sketchy, but history recorded a 19-18 loss to Panama City High in 1929, when the Wildcats represented Coffee County High School (1913-1952).

Fast forward to 1965.

As Enterprise began to outgrow most neighboring Wiregrass Area towns and schools, the Cats began facing teams from larger towns, including a renewal of the Dothan High rivalry (1961), plus Montgomery (1963) and Panama City (1965), during a 20-year span that saw all Wiregrass opponents except Dothan, and occasionally Eufaula, Charles Henderson and Carroll, disappear from the EHS schedule.