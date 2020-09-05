G.W. Long edges Elba with fourth-quarter rally

A week after beating Opp with a fourth-quarter comeback, Elba couldn’t hold off G.W. Long’s late rally in the Rebels’ 41-34 victory Friday night in Skipperville.

“We felt good about it at the start of the game. We came out and were moving the ball effectively. We had a lot of trouble stopping them,” Tigers head coach Marc Sieving said Saturday morning, adding his team scored 14 points in both the first and second quarters and led 28-21 at the half.

“We went into halftime still feeling pretty good about it.”

It got better for the Tigers (2-1). They struck first in the second half after getting a turnover and converting that into points on Ja’Quez Prince’s 13-yard touchdown pass for a 34-21 lead early in the third.

But injuries started to mount and the defense couldn’t hold off the Rebels, who scored one touchdown in third quarter and two more in the fourth.

“In the fourth quarter we put ourselves in trouble with penalties and some third-and-longs that we couldn’t convert,” Sieving said. “We don’t have a lot of plays in the playbook for third-and-16.”

Elba finished with nearly 400 yards of offense – 206 on the ground and 178 in the air. Prince was 9-for-17 passing for 178 yards.

“Defensively, we’re going to have to go back to work. We had trouble stopping them,” Sieving said. “They had a really good plan. They’ve got a good football team. They’ll be tough to beat for other teams.

“We’ve got to get back to work. We’ve got to do a better job of not jumping offsides and doing things that will hurt.”