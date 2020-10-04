G.W. Long shuts out ZC Rebels

Fifth-ranked G.W. Long handled its business on Friday night when it shut out winless Zion Chapel 56-0 in Skipperville.

Long quarterback Kobie Stringer threw touchdown passes of 16 yards to Hunter Whitehead, 12 yards to Trevor Morris and 14 yards to Dalton Caraway. Stringer also had a 48-yard punt return for a score.

“I thought he played really well,” Zion Chapel head coach Randy Bryant said of the explosive Stringer. “They have a really, really good football team. The coach (Scott Horne) has done a good job over there and they’re reaping the rewards of previous success.”

But Horne knows the nightmare of Zion Chapel’s injury-plagued season.

“He told me, ‘Hey man, we went 0-10 a couple years ago,’” Bryant said. “Our situation, I had a seventh grader play some last night, an eighth grader, a ton of ninth graders and 10th graders, one junior and three seniors.

“The positive from all of this is the amount of experience being gained by younger players. While it’s not fun, it is a big, big bonus for the future.”

J.D. Finger, who became the fifth Zion Chapel player at quarterback this season, got his first start.