Gamecocks back in home stadium for Friday night kickoff

As he prepares to take the field Friday for the first game of his third season as New Brockton’s head football coach, Zack Holmes said their main focus this season is to not take a moment for granted.

After uncertainty and the injury bug plagued the 2020 season, Holmes said the goal for his team this year is to just be grateful for what they have and to take it week by week.

“With everything still going on, you don’t know if you’ll be playing next week. Just being where our feet are and being in the moment, playing and taking it one week at a time is the plan,” he said. “Our goal is to be one and zero this week. Our focus is on Cottonwood.”

While the summer started out normal enough, COVID cases increased as August drew nearer and forced the team to be more guarded in their routine. Despite the hiccup at the end, Holmes said summer workouts were an overall success.

“Summer workouts were great, and it was obviously good to be back to some normalcy especially early on in the summer to get into a rhythm,” he said. “We had good attendance, and the kids worked really hard. Our JV kids showed up and did well, so across the board I felt really good about it.