Gamecocks crank up practice intensity

Despite the 43-16 final score, there was plenty to build on from New Brockton’s opening loss to Opp last Friday.

“We were inconsistent. I thought we played hard in spurts,” Gamecocks head coach Zack Holmes said this week. “I think what happened is we came out and drove the ball down the field, then Opp cranked up the intensity. We didn’t match their intensity. They went to a gear we didn’t have.”

The Gamecocks went down the field with an impressive drive to start their first possession. Jamarcus Brown scored on an 8-yard run.

But a special teams mistake turned momentum and New Brockton couldn’t recapture it. There were plenty of lessons learned by a Gamecocks team that had 14 of 22 starters making their first varsity start.

“They learned that competing is different than playing,” Holmes said. “It’s a different level of intensity. … I told the guys, you get experience competing by competing in ball games or by practicing at a game intensity. That’s been our focus this week is to really crank up the intensity level at practice so we’re comfortable in those competition situations.”

New Brockton (0-1) plays Daleville (0-3) in the Gamecocks’ home opener at Bates Memorial Stadium in Enterprise.

“I’m excited to see what we do on Friday. Daleville’s going to compete,” Holmes said. “They’re really athletic. Coach (Desmond) Lett, I think they have an ‘us against the world’ mentality. They play really hard and play fearless. They really get after it.