Gamecocks eager for season opener at Opp

New Brockton makes its 2020 football debut Friday night after a COVID-forced delay.

The Gamecocks travel to Opp for a showdown with the Bobcats that is the 3A, Region 2 opener for New Brockton, obviously, and for Opp (1-1).

The optimism of a new season is still there in coach Zack Holmes’ voice as he discussed what the past few weeks have been like. One positive COVID test forced the season opener against Cottonwood to be postponed until Oct. 30 and canceled last week’s game against Georgiana.

“A lot of highs and lows,” Holmes said Tuesday. “It stunk when the guys left campus and not having them around. It was awesome when they came back. Me and the coaches didn’t really know what to do with ourselves when the kids weren’t here. We used the time to work a little extra. When they came back, it was exciting to get back in the swing of things.”

He said the team returned to practice last Tuesday. New Brockton held a scrimmage on Saturday.

“Now, obviously, we’re excited about a game week,” Holmes said. “We’re past the point of tired of practicing that everybody gets to in fall camp. We’re ready to play somebody, we’re ready to compete.”

They will dive right in against one of the best offenses around and a defense coordinated by former University of Alabama head coach Mike DuBose.

“They’re well-coached on both sides of the ball,” Holmes said. “They do a great job of throwing the ball. (Quarterback Hal) Smithart is a really good player. I think he threw it 58 times against Elba. They’re obviously committed to that. The thing that makes them tough offensively is there are a lot of guys catching the ball. They spread it around.