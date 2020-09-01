Gamecocks eager for season opener at Opp

New Brockton makes its 2020 football debut Friday night after a COVID-forced delay.
The Gamecocks travel to Opp for a showdown with the Bobcats that is the 3A, Region 2 opener for New Brockton, obviously, and for Opp (1-1).
The optimism of a new season is still there in coach Zack Holmes’ voice as he discussed what the past few weeks have been like. One positive COVID test forced the season opener against Cottonwood to be postponed until Oct. 30 and canceled last week’s game against Georgiana.
“A lot of highs and lows,” Holmes said Tuesday. “It stunk when the guys left campus and not having them around. It was awesome when they came back. Me and the coaches didn’t really know what to do with ourselves when the kids weren’t here. We used the time to work a little extra. When they came back, it was exciting to get back in the swing of things.”
He said the team returned to practice last Tuesday. New Brockton held a scrimmage on Saturday.
“Now, obviously, we’re excited about a game week,” Holmes said. “We’re past the point of tired of practicing that everybody gets to in fall camp. We’re ready to play somebody, we’re ready to compete.”
They will dive right in against one of the best offenses around and a defense coordinated by former University of Alabama head coach Mike DuBose.
“They’re well-coached on both sides of the ball,” Holmes said. “They do a great job of throwing the ball. (Quarterback Hal) Smithart is a really good player. I think he threw it 58 times against Elba. They’re obviously committed to that. The thing that makes them tough offensively is there are a lot of guys catching the ball. They spread it around.
“Then defensively, obviously, Mike DuBose has forgotten more football than a lot of people know. They’ll be sound defensively and play hard and get after it. They’ll be a tough opponent. We’ll find out where we’re at as far as a program real quick-like.”
Holmes said his team did benefit from that scrimmage last Saturday.
“We don’t have that many guys that play both ways. We have a lot of one-way players, so it allows us to get a pretty good look when we go against each other,” he said. “The biggest thing was just getting the guys together. At practice you have team periods. But this was getting an extended set of plays in a row so they can see what that feels like. We did it at Bates, so it was good to get the guys over there one time before we played a game there (vs. Daleville) on the 11th. It went really good.”
Holmes said the players managed their situation impressively.
“The kids did what they were supposed to do on quarantine. Since they’ve been back they’ve had a couple get-togethers at houses and have done a really good job of coming together,” the coach said. “This group, they’re more self-aware. They understand the things that need to be fixed and have a desire to fix them. There were things to fix in the scrimmage and they went to work on that.
“During the quarantine they were real task-oriented, just one day at a time. That’s exactly how they’ve been since they came back. They’re excited to play football. We’re harping on them to be where their feet are, to be in this moment.”
If anyone can really grasp the importance of not looking ahead, it’s the Gamecocks.
“We’ll take it one day at a time because who knows, you might not get the next one,” Holmes said. “It’s the same with ball games. You want to make the most of every game you get because you don’t know how many you may get. You may get them all; you may not.”
The coach said he’s interested to see how his team handles its opener, particularly some of the newcomers to his program.
“We’ve got a lot of new faces. There are some guys on the team I feel pretty confident that I know what they’ll do,” he said. “But I am extremely curious with some of our new guys to see their competitive spirit. It’s different when you play in a game.
“I’m interested to see how the team handles competitive adversity. It’s different when you’re playing in a stadium on a Friday night against another team. Curious to see where we’re at. Part of the reason you plan non-region games before you play region games is to answer those questions – but we don’t get that.
“That’s OK. We’ll move forward. We’re just happy to be playing, so we’ll play the cards that are dealt. There can be some advantages, too. Opp has two games of experience, but they don’t have any film on us and probably don’t know a thing about us.”
