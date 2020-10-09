Gamecocks face potent NMA

New Brockton expects nothing but a strong test when the Gamecocks play Northside Methodist at Dothan’s Rip Hewes Stadium Friday night.
The Gamecocks (1-4 overall, 1-3 in 3A, Region 3) will be facing a prolific offense led by Northside quarterback Cason Eubanks. Playmaker Kennard Miller is dangerous as a receiver, a runner and a return specialist for the Knights (3-4).
“The thing I notice about them is they score a lot of points. They’re good offensively,” New Brockton head coach Zack Holmes said. “Their quarterback’s a really good player. They have a running back and a receiver that are a really good players.
“They get after it on defense. They play hard, they’re big up front on both sides. They’re a good football team, man.”
Holmes noted this will be a region game in two years as Northside makes the tradition from AISA to the AHSAA.
“They’re playing a lot of our region teams this year,” Holmes said earlier this week. “I just got done talking to our kids about how we have to go out there and earn it. There are no gimmes. We have to go play every single week.
“They’re going to get after us because they’re trying to make a statement. It’s going to be our job to give it right back to them.”
The Gamecocks are trying to snap a three-game losing streak. Holmes said there are consistency problems on both sides of the football.
“Defensively, we’re giving up too many points and too many big plays,” the coach said. “We’ve got to be more physical and play better.
“Offensively, when we move the ball it’s usually pretty good. We have spurts that are really good. The problem is we have too many negative plays and too many incomplete passes. When we do what we’re supposed to, it’s a good play and it’s a positive play. That’s where we’ve got to get better.”
As an example, Holmes noted the Gamecocks average 17.9 yards per completion on the season. He wants to see more of those.
“We can’t be dropping the ball, can’t be missing open receivers,” he said. “We’ve got to be more consistent and go get after it.”
On this three-game losing slide, the Gamecocks have dug themselves early holes. A better first quarter is a must, he said.
Follow Ken Rogers on Twitter @debamabeat.
