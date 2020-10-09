Gamecocks face potent NMA

New Brockton expects nothing but a strong test when the Gamecocks play Northside Methodist at Dothan’s Rip Hewes Stadium Friday night.

The Gamecocks (1-4 overall, 1-3 in 3A, Region 3) will be facing a prolific offense led by Northside quarterback Cason Eubanks. Playmaker Kennard Miller is dangerous as a receiver, a runner and a return specialist for the Knights (3-4).

“The thing I notice about them is they score a lot of points. They’re good offensively,” New Brockton head coach Zack Holmes said. “Their quarterback’s a really good player. They have a running back and a receiver that are a really good players.

“They get after it on defense. They play hard, they’re big up front on both sides. They’re a good football team, man.”

Holmes noted this will be a region game in two years as Northside makes the tradition from AISA to the AHSAA.

“They’re playing a lot of our region teams this year,” Holmes said earlier this week. “I just got done talking to our kids about how we have to go out there and earn it. There are no gimmes. We have to go play every single week.

“They’re going to get after us because they’re trying to make a statement. It’s going to be our job to give it right back to them.”