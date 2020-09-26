Gamecocks fight back in loss to W.S. Neal

“We’ve got to realize that we can play and have some belief there and start the way we finished,” Holmes said.

Tra Boland led the defense with six tackles and 12 assists, including a tackle for loss. Clay Reynolds had two tackles and five assists and recovered a fumble. Julian Noble forced that turnover and finished with two tackles and three assists. Tacey had a solo tackle and five assists. Jack Royce had three tackles and five assists.

“We were missing four starters last night,” Holmes said. “We started four sophomores on the offensive line. A lot of guys had to play double duty. Tacey played a lot of snaps on both sides of the ball and did a really good job. Clay’s been playing fullback but had to play double duty at linebacker. The offensive line, it was probably one of their better performances against a quality opponent, too.”

More than anything, he was encouraged that the Gamecocks chose to fight back Friday night.

“We’ve been talking about needing to see some maturity and the growth,” Holmes said. “We found how to play with some toughness and some grit.”

New Brockton plays at “home” at Bates Memorial Stadium next Friday against a very talented Slocomb team in a region game.

Follow Ken Rogers on Twitter @debamabeat.

