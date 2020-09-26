Gamecocks fight back in loss to W.S. Neal

New Brockton was at a crossroads. The Gamecocks played through a nightmarish first quarter and trailed W.S. Neal 25-0.
“The kids made the decision in that moment to fight and to battle,” New Brockton head coach Zack Holmes said. “From that moment forward we fought our tails off. We cut the lead to 12 twice.”
The Eagles prevailed 44-25, but Holmes saw his team mature a bit.
“Losing is never acceptable, but I think we found out what we’ve got in the tank,” the coach said. “W.S. Neal, obviously, is a very good football team. They come from where football is really good. But our kids were fighting, which is what we wanted to see as we approach the back half of our season.”
New Brockton quarterback Kaden Cupp finished 7 for 19 passing for 107 yards. He threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to Colton Marsh. The bigger pass plays went to Brandon Johnson, who caught three passes for 79 yards, including a 46-yard completion. Damarion Holt caught two passes for 18 yards.
Cupp also led the Gamecocks with 132 yards on the ground, including a 44-yard carry. He scored two rushing touchdowns. Running back Jordan Tacey carried 10 times for 52 yards, including a 35-yard gain. He scored a touchdown.
The slow start cost the Gamecocks (1-3) a realistic shot at victory, but the final three quarters showed they could play with the Eagles (2-3).
“We’ve got to realize that we can play and have some belief there and start the way we finished,” Holmes said.
Tra Boland led the defense with six tackles and 12 assists, including a tackle for loss. Clay Reynolds had two tackles and five assists and recovered a fumble. Julian Noble forced that turnover and finished with two tackles and three assists. Tacey had a solo tackle and five assists. Jack Royce had three tackles and five assists.
“We were missing four starters last night,” Holmes said. “We started four sophomores on the offensive line. A lot of guys had to play double duty. Tacey played a lot of snaps on both sides of the ball and did a really good job. Clay’s been playing fullback but had to play double duty at linebacker. The offensive line, it was probably one of their better performances against a quality opponent, too.”
More than anything, he was encouraged that the Gamecocks chose to fight back Friday night.
“We’ve been talking about needing to see some maturity and the growth,” Holmes said. “We found how to play with some toughness and some grit.”
New Brockton plays at “home” at Bates Memorial Stadium next Friday against a very talented Slocomb team in a region game.
Follow Ken Rogers on Twitter @debamabeat.
