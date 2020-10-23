Gamecocks play HA for homecoming

The player that forces the defense’s attention, of course, is Henderson. Earlier this week he narrowed his college choices to 10 – with eight of those being SEC schools, including Alabama and Auburn. He has been injured at times this season.

“He’s a guy they move around a good bit and try to get him the ball every way imaginable. That’s the way it should be done. That kid is special,” Bryant said.

While a decided underdog, Zion Chapel (0-8, 0-6) will at least be as healthy as it has been all season after a year of awful injury luck.

“For the first time all year, we’ve been healthy coming out of a game,” the coach said. “We had a kid break a finger, but he’s casted up and ready to go. We’ll gain another kid back this week.

“We’ve got two starters out for the season, but everybody else should be back. We’re finally getting back to where we thought we’d be. We’ll be as close as we’ve been all year to being full steam.”

The Rebels lost to Cottonwood 44-21 last week and took away some positives.