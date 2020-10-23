Gamecocks play HA for homecoming

New Brockton plays its homecoming game Friday night against Houston Academy at Bates Memorial Stadium in Enterprise.
Neither team has enjoyed the kind of season it envisioned back in early August. The Gamecocks are 1-6 overall, 1-4 in Class 3A, Region 2. The Raiders, coached by Jamie Riggs, are 2-6 and 1-4.
“Coach Riggs and I were talking about our programs being in similar spots,” New Brockton head coach Zack Holmes said. “We’ve both dealt with a lot of injuries and are playing a lot of young guys. It’s a good matchup for our kids to find out where they’re at.”
The Gamecocks are coming off a loss at Providence Christian that ended their playoff hopes last week. Holmes said he was encouraged that those younger, less experienced players kept playing hard.
“Providence is a really physical football team and I’m proud of those kids who played in the game for not quitting and not laying down,” Holmes said. “You can build on that. They did a good job of bringing energy to practice and getting after it.”
Houston Academy will be well-coached and disciplined, the coach said.
“Coach Riggs is an outstanding football coach, one of the best in the state. They’re spread offensively. They have an eighth-grade quarterback (Kadyn Mitchell) who is an exceptional player. They have some other guys around him who are good. They play hard up front.
“Defensively, they give you multiple looks. They’ll pressure you, especially in the red zone. They’re going to play hard, tough, disciplined football. We’ve got to do the same things.”
Typically, New Brockton would be preparing for a playoff appearance. That’s not the case this year. And unless Holmes finds an opponent for his team in Week 10, this could be the Gamecocks’ final game.
“This is a unique situation for us. In the past, New Brockton has made the playoffs,” the coach said. “And it’s homecoming. It’s always important to represent your school and town correctly.
“Our circumstance can’t dictate what’s right and what’s wrong. It’s important for me that they finish this thing the right way because it’s the right thing to do. There’s lot of reasons for them to play hard and play well, but doing it because it’s the right thing to do is really important to me.”
Zion Chapel at Geneva County
Zion Chapel’s Rebels complete region play this week in Hartford against the Bulldogs (6-2, 4-2 in Class 2A, Region 2).
“Geneva County is a very talented, gifted team,” Zion Chapel head coach Randy Bryant said. “4 (running back Emmanuel Henderson) is in a class by himself. Then you’ve got some big receivers, and 44 (sophomore fullback Brandon Andrews) is good. They’ve got some good looking kids.”
The player that forces the defense’s attention, of course, is Henderson. Earlier this week he narrowed his college choices to 10 – with eight of those being SEC schools, including Alabama and Auburn. He has been injured at times this season.
“He’s a guy they move around a good bit and try to get him the ball every way imaginable. That’s the way it should be done. That kid is special,” Bryant said.
While a decided underdog, Zion Chapel (0-8, 0-6) will at least be as healthy as it has been all season after a year of awful injury luck.
“For the first time all year, we’ve been healthy coming out of a game,” the coach said. “We had a kid break a finger, but he’s casted up and ready to go. We’ll gain another kid back this week.
“We’ve got two starters out for the season, but everybody else should be back. We’re finally getting back to where we thought we’d be. We’ll be as close as we’ve been all year to being full steam.”
The Rebels lost to Cottonwood 44-21 last week and took away some positives.
“We played really hard. There were some bright spots,” Bryant said. “We played two quarterbacks – Whit Wilkerson and J.D. Finger. We’ll play both of them again. They’re both seniors and that’s the right thing to do.
“We played a bunch of kids, so we’re still building depth for the future. When you look out there and there’s eighth and ninth graders on the field, you think at least they’re here for three or four more years. We had kids make plays. We scored points.
“Again, we made critical errors at critical times. But we’re gaining experience and getting healthier and still competing.”
