Parents and supporters gathered Thursday around noon at the sports complex at Johnny Henderson Park to send off the Enterprise High School girls’ soccer team in style as they departed for a Final Four match in Huntsville.

The girls defeated Auburn at home in the first round by a score of 3-2 and shutout Daphne on the road 3-0 to make it to the semi-finals.

The Wildcats (8-9-1) will face Smiths Station (14-4-3) today in Huntsville at 1 p.m. The Wildcats won their first meeting on April 6 8-3.

